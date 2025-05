A foundation set up jointly between the government and the Church has been handed land by the Housing Authority for the building of affordable housing in Fgura, Kirkop, Marsascala and Ta’ Ġiorni.

The transfer of land on perpetual emphyteusis was unanimously approved by a parliamentary committee on Monday.

The Foundation for Affordable Housing was set up in 2022 and is focused on providing affordable housing to people whose income and assets make them ineligible for social housing.