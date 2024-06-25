A €7m project that added a lane to the road leading to the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal has been completed, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

The extra lane will facilitate access to the terminal even when there are tailbacks to the ferries, the ministry said.

The project did not take up any new space. Instead, the existing road was reorganized, and a centre strip was replaced by a concrete barrier to add another lane.

The works included the widening of a cycle lane from the Marfa roundabout to Ċirkewwa, the installation of better lighting and other road furniture

“We are not only increasing the value of this area, but we are also providing better infrastructure,” Transport Minister Chris Bonnet said, referring also to the newly completed Għadira road project.

The project was announced in February and took four months to complete.