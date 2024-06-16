In 1940, the anti-war political satire comedy The Great Dictator was released to the public. The film was written, directed, produced, scored by and starred the English comedian Charlie Chaplin serves as a warning about authoritarianism and war. Eighty-four years down the line, it is hailed by cinephiles and film experts alike as one of the best comedies ever made.

Nikolai Azzopardi first watched The Great Dictator around two years ago. He said: “I thought for a film that is over 80 years old, it manages to hold up incredibly well, all while remaining shockingly relevant.”

The film left such a profound impact on Azzopardi that he felt compelled to transform the screen production into a stage production.

This was Azzopardi’s first attempt as a producer for a theatrical production. But between his extensive theatre work, event management experience and a serious amount of passion, he knew he was up for the challenge. And after working on the project since January 2023, he will finally be able to witness his stage adaptation of The Great Dictator at the Valletta Campus Theatre during the first two weekends of July.

Joe Depasquale (left) during rehearsals. Photo: Elisa Von Brockdorff

Azzopardi believes that the transition onto the stage works because the film already lends itself to theatre. He said: “The presentation of the film is already very theatrical. Which is no surprise considering that many performers at the time came from theatrical backgrounds such as vaudeville.” Chaplin himself began his career working in London’s music halls as a comedian.

To Azzopardi, the biggest difference between the stage production and the film was that Azzopardi and his team are producing The Great Dictator with the knowledge of the horrors of World War II.

Controversially, in his 1964 autobiography, Chaplin said: “Had I known of the actual horrors of the German concentration camps, I could not have made The Great Dictator,” but Azzopardi still believes that the production can be and should be tackled just with more sensitivity in mind.

We need to remember that this film was created to be a warning against war - Nikolai Azzopardi

“We need to remember that this film was created to be a warning against war as well as a vehicle to look at the negative effects of othering. And as much as we would like to deny it the reality is that the global climate right now is not all that different to back then,” said Azzopardi.

Azzopardi said that his production is not going to try to preach to the viewer about contemporary geopolitics but that he hopes people will absorb what they witnessed on the stage and leave feeling it was eerily familiar.

The film as well as the play does not attempt to lecture the viewer on the realities of war but rather uses the power of comedy to get it’s point across. Azzopardi said that, through comedy, the audience will be able to empathise more deeply with the characters.

But comedy also allows you to create a false sense of security that leaves a stronger impact on the audience once something more sinister is revealed. Azzopardi said: “It is going to be equally as powerful as it is fun.”

Jamie Cardona rehearsing for the globe scene.

The Great Dictator stars the hilariously brilliant Jamie Cardona, who earlier this year sold out his solo show, Mid-Djarju Ta’ Student Fi Skola Tal-Knisja. He will be performing the dual role of the Barber as well as the tyrannical Hynkel. Azzopardi described Cardona as a revelation in the role and said he feels very fortunate to be able to work with such an incredible team on stage and behind the scenes.

This production is adapted and directed by the award-winning Malcolm Galea, with movement direction by Moritz Zavan Stoeckle and original music composed by Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur. The talented cast includes Cardona, Hannah Spiteri, Peter Galea, Jeremy Grech, Joe Depasquale, and Nicola Abela Garrett. It is being presented by Nikolai Azzopardi Production.

This project is sponsored by APS Bank, The Embassy Valletta Hotel, and Vibe FM, with additional support from the Arts Council Malta and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.