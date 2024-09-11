Puttinu Cares has announced its first official Classic Motor Show, aimed at raising funds and providing a day of joy and fun for car enthusiasts and families alike.

The event will feature 80 classic cars on display as well as a selection of high-end supercars. Other highlights include a kids' area, food and drinks and a dog chill-out area, where dogs can enjoy free food all day and relax with their owners. Moreover, visitors can enjoy live entertainment courtesy of Bay Easy's DJs.

Admission is free and all proceeds will be donated to Puttinu Cares.

Puttinu's Classic Motor Show will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 9am till 3pm, at Burmarrad Group Facilities, Valletta Road, Marsa.

A special thanks goes to Burmarrad Group and all the partners involved in setting up and promoting this event, namely Times of Malta, Times Motors, Bay Easy, Purina One, JF Security, Callus Garden Centre, Lovin Malta, Streetcom & Impressions Sign Writers.