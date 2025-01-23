Updated 11.35pm with PN statement

Clayton Bartolo has asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate PN MP Adrian Delia over allegedly using his parliamentary privilege to serve his private legal work.

Bartolo, now an independent MP, pointed to a slate of "very specific" parliamentary questions Delia made over issues that involved his clients in his professional capacity as a lawyer.

"This means that blatantly, the honourable Delia is using his parliamentary position with a strong personal conflict of interest, which in turn signifies that this MP is not conducting himself in a manner that reflects the status and dignity of the House of Representatives," Bartolo argued in his complaint.

Bartolo said Delia was breaching two clauses in MPs' code of ethics.

One clause states that MPs must always conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the status and dignity of the House of Representatives.

The other says that MPs must not refer to their membership in the House of Representatives in a way that can give them an improper advantage, he said.

"It is also possible that other clauses may have been violated. Therefore, I am submitting this complaint for your consideration in light of all this. Kindly investigate all that has been outlined, reach your conclusions, and possibly also make recommendations that you believe are appropriate," Bartolo said.

Bartolo referred to three parliamentary questions (PQ) Delia made to energy minister Miriam Dalli.

In one PQ, Delia asked Dalli, "How many containers were unloaded by Enemalta plc under tenders purchased through the DDP (Deliverance Duty Paid) system?"

Dalli said there is an ongoing appeal regarding a tender for similar works between Enemalta and a private company "where the honourable questioner is also the legal representative of the same company objecting to the tender".

"It would have been appropriate and ethical for the honourable questioner to declare this when submitting the parliamentary question in this institution," she said, adding further details about the appeal in her response.

The two other PQs similarly asked about the money paid to the supplier for containers unloaded at Enemalta.

Writing on Facebook, Bartolo said this was a "clear case where Adrian Delia is prioritising the interests of his clients".

Bartolo, was sacked as tourism minister and the PL parliamentary group last December when Prime Minister Robert Abela learned that financial investigators suspect that his wife received a kickback for a Malta Tourism Authority contract.

At the time, Bartolo was subject to proceedings in parliament's standards committee over a lucrative contract given to his partner.

'I will not succumb to corruption' - Delia

Delia, who is Health Shadow Minister, said he is subject to a coordinated attack aimed at "silencing him".

"It's clear that the order has been given: Attack Delia so that he won't speak. So that he stops exposing wrongdoing and fighting against injustices," he said.

Delia also referred to a cryptic post by health minister Jo Etienne Abela as another attempt to damage his reputation.

In that post, Abela said Delia is prioritising his personal interests over those of patients.

"I will not remain silent," he said.

Delia said he will continue working as a lawyer to provide for his family but will not succumb to corruption as others have done.

"I will also continue doing my work as a Member of Parliament. In fact, the more you attack me, the stronger my determination grows to fight for what is right and against deceit and wrongdoing," he said.The PN endorsed Delia's comments.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said this was another coordinated campaign of attacks being carried out by Robert Abela against anyone who disagrees with him.

Civil society, unions, and even the Opposition, which represents the people in parliament, are among those targeted, said the PN's communications director Nathaniel Attard.

"The Nationalist Party will not allow anyone to intimidate its MPs from continuing to fulfill their duty to represent the Maltese people in the best possible way, and to keep offering an alternative, change, and solutions to a government alienated by its own scandals and corruption."

Bartolo is not the only person who asks about the motives behind Delia's parliamentary questions.

In parliament on Wednesday, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the Standards Commissioner should be investigating from his own accord cases "a most worrying situation where deputies are making parliamentary questions with a conflict of interest with his clients".

"I am reminding the house that in these cases the Standards Commissioner has the power to act from his own initiative. I am being clear about this," he said.