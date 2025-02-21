A cleaner was charged with stealing items worth “thousands of euros” from the homes of elderly people she worked for.

Georgina Micallef, 56, from Żabbar, pleaded not guilty to stealing cash, jewellery and a credit card from the homes of three elderly people, and defrauding Bank of Valletta when she made use of the card.

The alleged crimes have been going on since 2022.

Her lawyer Nicholas Mifsud asked Magistrate Astrid May Grima for bail.

But the prosecution objected saying it was concerned about tampering with evidence.

The prosecution said Micallef was a carer who, for several years, stole from people aged over 80 years old. She stole thousands of euros, the prosecution said, adding that there were ongoing investigations.

The defence rebutted, saying she was presumed innocent and was the mother of a young boy. He added his client was a cleaner and not a carer.

She was denied bail.

AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici and police inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.