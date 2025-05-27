Looking for cleaning services but tired of the hassle? If you’ve ever spent hours scrolling through Facebook groups to find a cleaner or settled for an inconvenient time slot from a cleaning company, you’re not alone. Enter Rozie, a new Maltese cleaning services app that solves these problems with a few taps on your phone. Rozie puts you in control: set your preferred time, receive offers from vetted cleaning professionals, and pick the one that perfectly matches your schedule.

Launched in 2024, Rozie has quickly caught on in Malta, and has already helped thousands of Maltese households book reliable cleaners with ease. Here’s how Rozie is raising the bar for cleaning companies Malta has known – by making it simpler, safer, and more convenient to get your home sparkling clean.

No more scrolling Facebook for cleaners

For years, finding a cleaner in Malta often meant browsing social media or asking friends for recommendations. Maybe you’d post in a Facebook group “Looking for a good house cleaner” and get a flood of replies from strangers. It was a gamble – you never really knew if the person you found was trustworthy or any good at the job. Hiring someone off Facebook or a classifieds site can feel like rolling the dice, with no guarantees about who’s coming to your door.

Rozie eliminates that uncertainty. The app connects you only with verified cleaners who have been thoroughly vetted by the Rozie team. That means background checks, in-person interviews, and verification of their credentials. In other words, Rozie has already done the homework for you. When you book through Rozie, you can browse each cleaner’s profile, see their ratings and reviews from other users, and feel confident knowing they’ve passed all the necessary checks. No more blind trust in an anonymous Facebook recommendation – Rozie gives you transparency and peace of mind.

Users also love that Rozie’s platform lets them compare cleaners’ offers and reviews before choosing. It’s like having a trusted friend vouch for the cleaner, but even better, because you can see a track record of satisfied customers. Safety and professionalism are top priorities: you know exactly who is coming into your home, and that they’ve proven themselves to be reliable and skilled.

You set the time, Rozie delivers the cleaner

Another common headache with traditional cleaning companies in Malta is working around their schedule. Many of us have called up cleaning services only to hear, “We can send someone next Tuesday at 10am” – a time that might be completely inconvenient, forcing you to take time off work or change your plans. With Rozie, you choose the time and day that suits you best, whether it’s a Tuesday evening after work or a Saturday morning before the weekend kicks off. The power shifts to you as the customer.

Rozie works a bit like popular ride-hailing or food delivery apps – but for cleaning. You simply open the Rozie app, enter your location and what type of cleaning you need, and pick your preferred date and time. The request goes out to a network of available cleaners, and in no time you’ll receive offers from those who can take the job. Instead of you adjusting to a company’s schedule, cleaners on Rozie adjust to your requested time. It’s a refreshing change if you’ve ever had to accommodate a cleaner’s timing rather than the other way around.

This on-demand flexibility means even busy professionals or parents can slot in a home cleaning when it’s most convenient. Want a cleaner to come by after you’ve left for work, or need a last-minute clean before guests arrive? No problem – just set the time on Rozie. As one local user, Mark, told us, “No cleaning company I called would come at 7pm, but with Rozie I found a cleaner who could do an evening slot. I didn’t have to rearrange my life to get the house cleaned – Rozie fit into my life.” With Rozie, you’re no longer at the mercy of limited appointments; you get a cleaner on your terms.

Easy booking and seamless payments

One of Rozie’s biggest appeals is how easy and convenient it is to use. The entire process, from booking to payment, is handled through the app’s user-friendly interface. There’s no need for lengthy phone calls or back-and-forth messages. In just a few simple steps, you can have your cleaning service confirmed:

Enter your request: Set your location, describe your home and cleaning needs, and choose a date and time that works for you. Compare cleaner offers: Vetted cleaners will send offers. Check their prices and customer reviews, then pick the one you prefer. Confirm and pay: Book your chosen cleaner and pay securely through the app (no need for cash).

With Rozie you always know exact price of cleaning, because you pay for the whole order, not hourly rate.

Payments are cash-free and hassle-free. Rozie integrates multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you can pay with a tap of your phone. No more scrambling to find cash or worrying about exact change on cleaning day. The app handles the transaction securely (with trusted payment processing and even a 7-day payment protection policy for your peace of mind). Everything is documented, and you’ll receive a receipt and confirmation right in the app.

Because the payment is done upfront and electronically, you also avoid any awkwardness of handling money in person. You can focus on coming home to a clean space, rather than on the logistics. And should you have any questions or special requests, Rozie’s customer support is available to help – they’re just a message away within the app.

Trusted cleaners and quality service, every time

Rozie’s commitment to quality doesn’t end at convenience. Every cleaner on the platform is a vetted professional, and the team continuously monitors feedback to maintain high standards. After each job, you can rate your cleaner, which helps ensure only the best cleaners thrive on the app. With this vetting and review system in place, Rozie can confidently promise you a safe, high-quality cleaning service every time.

From stress to spotless: a Rozie success story

For example, take Sarah – a busy mother of two from Sliema – who recently tried Rozie. She used to dread finding someone to clean her flat. Sarah had tried asking for help on Facebook (some cleaners never showed up, others did a rushed job) and even went through a company (but she often had to wait weeks or give up a Saturday morning for an appointment).

When she downloaded Rozie, the experience was a breath of fresh air. “It was super easy — I set my preferred time on a Wednesday afternoon, and within 30 minutes I got several offers,” Sarah says. She chose a cleaner with excellent reviews who came right on time and left the place sparkling. The payment was handled in-app, so she didn’t even need to have cash on hand. Instead of stress, Sarah now enjoys a consistently clean home and more free time to spend with her family.

Ready to try Rozie and reclaim your time?

If you’re in Malta and tired of juggling work, family, and a messy home, Rozie might be the helper you didn’t know you needed. This friendly app has made cleaning services in Malta easier than ever – no more uncertainty, no more inconvenience. With Rozie, you get a clean home on your terms: your timing, your choice of a trusted cleaner, and your peace of mind.

Why not give it a go and see the difference for yourself? Visit the Rozie website or download the Rozie app on your phone to book your first cleaning. Take back control of your time and enjoy a spotless home – try Rozie today and turn your cleaning hassles into home happiness and don’t forget to use invitation code MTD123 to get 10% off your first cleaning!