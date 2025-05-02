Back in October, I was invited to speak on behalf of students for a panel aptly named ‘Is the education system failing students?’ by ELSA Malta, aimed at creating a platform for discussion.

And who better to speak about the education system than the Minister for Education, Innovation and Sport, Clifton Grima himself?

He didn’t show up, though. He was around 400m away, shaking hands with people at Freshers’ Week, alongside the Prime Minister.

Together with the other panelists and the students who attended, I was utterly disappointed, but far from surprised. Why would we expect our ministers to take part in discussion and debate, and to listen to our concerns, when they continuously show us they are blatantly afraid of criticism?

This changed last Tuesday at Il-Każin’s special edition, however. Grima proved not only open to discussion and debate, but even to admitting some of the ministry’s shortcomings, too.

Jon Mallia’s weekly Il-Każin episodes take the form of carefully moderated debates, having earned a following for creating space where political leaders are asked direct, unscripted questions from the public.

Set at the heart of the university, the turnout was one of the largest for any university debate held within recent years. Question after question, people were escorted to the mic, where they prepared their argument. Students and educators – most prepared with various well-researched arguments – were ready to pinpoint mistakes, flaws or issues in the Minister’s policies, circulars and plans for the country.

And while he did attempt to sway from answering particular questions on specific policies, such as the promised new medical school which has been awaited for the past six years, he did own up to certain shortcomings, and did try to explain why certain projects may not have taken place.

Does this solve all issues, fix broken promises, or magically render the local education system a flawless one? No, far from it.

But it does show a student such as myself, and all the students and teachers who attended, that the person ‘at the top’ does not necessarily need to remain there. They can come down, from time to time, to listen to, discuss and disagree with the people impacted by an institution – just like any average person. Because that is what Ministers are, at the end of the day – average people, like everyone seated at the debate last Tuesday.

Love or hate his policies, Clifton Grima did something that most in power are afraid of – he sat down, listened, and took all the criticism that was thrown at him – like a champ.

For decades, we’ve been brought up with the idea that should one dare to speak their minds, criticise a policy – or worse – someone in power, their careers would be threatened.

A question was made on this issue, in fact. All audience members were asked via live poll whether they feared losing opportunities if they publicly criticised a politician. A total of 73% responded with ‘yes’.

When later asked about this figure, Grima stated it concerned him greatly. “Let me, being here today, show you otherwise,” he said.

And to those who have said student activism is dying, and students don’t care about politics or their future – Tuesday’s hall was indeed filled with students – who made time to listen to and question those who do have the power to better such a situation.

This is the kind of political culture we need: open, accountable, and direct. Let this be the mentality of all ministers. Let this episode of Il-Każin not be the exception.

Tasha Schembri is a student.