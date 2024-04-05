Eight pioneering start-ups from around the world showcased their innovative climate tech solutions and pitched for additional investment during the Demo Day of the inaugural edition of the Malta ClimAccelerator Programme. The programme, which ran for four months, is an initiative MALTAccelerate, MCAST, and EIT Climate Knowledge & Innovation Community (EIT Climate-KIC). EIT Climate-KIC is supported by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The start-ups participating in the programme have developed products ranging from sustainable footwear to smart irrigation systems which leverage AI and satellite data. Other products presented included technology to detect grapevine diseases early and a solution which analyses soil health over vast areas. Plug and play smart city management, improved air conditioning efficiency, water filtration systems and solutions to make ships more sustainable also featured. An additional guest start-up showcased a robotic solution for biofouling cleaning.

Alessandro Silvestri, Managing Partner at MALTAccelerate, said, “The Malta ClimAccelerator Demo Day was not just about valuable networking opportunities for investors and stakeholders. Two of the start-ups have already found new partners in Malta and will be establishing a permanent presence here. This highlights the impact creating a strong innovation ecosystem in Malta can have on our economy and environment.”

The Malta ClimAccelerator Programme was designed to empower start-ups dedicated to driving innovation in various key thematic areas: clean energy, clean industry, circular economy, blue economy, mobility & transport, air & the environment, energy efficiency and storage, water, and agriculture. Over the four months of the programme, these start-ups participated in various workshops and obtained access to mentorship and crucial connections to help refine their solutions and seek investment.

Diana Miceli, the European Innovation & Technology Institute’s Community Officer in Malta, said, “EIT’s mission is to encourage innovation across the EU and activities like the Malta ClimAccelerator Programme, supported by the EIT Climate-KIC, create a significant opportunity for Malta. By attracting Climate Tech start-ups, we are strengthening the country’s position as an economic hub and helping the transition to a sustainable future.”

The Malta ClimAccelerator Programme was organised with the support of the following partners: Malta Digital Innovation Authority, DiHubMT, Greening the Islands Foundation, Island Innovation, EY, Valletta Software Development LTD, Malta Venture Capital – MVC, MIMCOL, DEEP Ecosystems, 3a Malta- Advisors, Auditors & Accountants and X2.0.

For more information about the Malta ClimAccelerator Programme and the innovative start-ups involved, visit https://www.maltaccelerate.com/malta-climaccelerator/.