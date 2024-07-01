Clinton King and Tamika Ross were on Sunday crowned winners of the second season of Love Island Malta, walking away with a €20,000 prize.

Following six weeks in the villa, full of gossip, drama, and couples falling in and out of relationships, the fate of the winners was left to the audience, with voting open between Friday and Sunday evening.

The finale, aired live on TVM, showcased the remaining four couples, Matthias Ablett and Hernrike Galea, Ylenia Grech and Kyonne Gravina, Selwyn Grech and Miriam Muscat, and Clinton and Tamika.

Shortly after the couple was announced as the winners, they were presented with two envelopes- one containing €20,000 and the other empty- they were asked to choose one at random.

Ross chose the envelope containing the cash and had the choice to keep the money to herself or split it with Clinton, which she did.

The couple won 48% of the public vote.

Clinton, 24, was one of the 10 original contestants who entered the villa six weeks ago while Tamika, 19, joined the villa earlier in June, during the “Casa Twist”, when the male contestants met a new group of Islanders, to test their loyalty and stir up the dynamics.

Tamika had previously shared her struggles with mental health as a young teenager and her story of surviving a self-harm attempt.

Tamika Ross opened up about her mental health struggles as a young teenager. Video: TVM/Love Island

A day after the episode aired, the contestants began wearing green wristbands with the slogan ‘Mental Health Matters’ and carrying the national mental health helpline 1579.

They wore the wristbands throughout the remainder of the series.

Runners up were a couple Matthias Ablett and Hernrike Galea, followed by Ylenia Grech and Kyonne Gravina in third place, and Selwyn Grech and Miriam Muscat in fourth place.

Love Island Malta, a local iteration of the UK-led reality franchise, follows single contestants, better known as “islanders”, as they competed for the prize money by coupling up and surviving public vote eliminations.

During their stay, cameras and microphones all over the villa picked up everything the islanders said and did.

As new contestants were brought in, others were eliminated if they failed to recouple or couple up with new contestants.

Love Island Malta has opened applications for the third season of the TV dating show to be broadcast in May 2025.