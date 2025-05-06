An appeals court has ordered St Joseph Band Club of Kalkara to vacate a Church-owned store which was being occupied without title.

The church instituted proceedings against the club after its requests for the store to be vacated were ignored. The store forms part of the Kalkara parish centre at the corner of Triq Rinella.

A first court had upheld pleas by the band club that it was handed the property by commodatum (free loan for specific use) to store street decorations for the religious feast of St Joseph and it could continue to use it for as long as the feast continued to be held.

The church appealed, disputing the club's submissions and noting that the club had also said it was using the store until it was provided with an alternative. It said such an alternative had in fact been provided by the government.

In its findings the appeals court found that the club had been using the store since 1987 but there was no formal written agreement on its use. The court also observed that no one who was present at the time the keys were handed over had testified.

In its considerations and decision, the appeals court drew a distinction between property handed over by tolerance (titolu prekarju) and commodatum (free loan for a specific use) and said the former applied in this case.

While under commodatum, the user of the property was obliged to hand it back when the reason for its use no longer existed, when a property was used by tolerance of its owner, the user had to hand it back when requested.

In this case, the club was unable to prove it was handed the property by commodatum. On the contrary, it was using the property by tolerance and this came to an end once the owner asked for it to be returned.

The court therefore upheld the appeal and ordered the club to hand the property back to the church within three months.