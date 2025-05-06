A new cutting-edge gym has hit Malta’s fitness scene. Club Treign is designed and equipped with the latest generation of gym technology. It offers a user-friendly, efficient, and motivating environment in a boutique training atmosphere.

Club Treign’s Technogym Strength Machines are advanced, intelligent, safe, and programmable to help you reach your goals faster. The Technogym App gives members 24/7 access so they can slot in fitness time according to their schedule.

Where smart fitness meets sleek design

The 19 Technogym Strength Machines train any muscle and keep tabs on your range of motions and tempos to ensure a safe and effective workout. They also optimize your performance to help you achieve results faster. In parallel, free weights and benches are available for more traditional training.

The state-of-the-art cardio area, features treadmills, bikes and other machines decked out with user-friendly touchscreens. These intelligent machines sync with your Technogym app, record your workouts and progress, and send you personalized tips on improving your lifestyle.

Club Treign’s cutting-edge training environment

Here’s what our clients said about us:

John, 31: “I chose Club Treign because of the elegantly exclusive feel it injects into my regular gym experience. I am also quite enamoured of the high-tech machines.”

Mariah, 35: “For me, the time I spend at the gym needs to be an extension of my daily personal experiences. It needs to be me-time. Large, impersonal and busy gyms are not my cup of tea. Club Treign gives me exactly what I am looking for.”

Eric, 25: “I work in igaming in St Julians. Located at Mercury, Club Treign is just a few steps away. That it operates 24/7 is also a big plus. The biggest plus, however, is the suite of services, state of the art machines, classes, personalised assistance and an intimate ambiance. The gym feels like an extension of home.”

Then there’s the studio room featuring a Visio-Board which is your personal virtual coach. It offers you training guidance, exercise demos, personalised exercises and gently disciplines you to stick to your chosen path.

Accompanying Club Treign’s cutting edge technology is its knowledgeable, well-trained and helpful team. They are always on hand to understand, guide and assist you, inspiring you to do better.

There’s more. Membership entitles you to free access to the Club’s classes and free access to a beautiful and serene spa attached to the Club’s premises.

Showers, changing rooms, and lockers are conveniently located on level B3, and accessible 24/7. Free flowing water is available throughout the club and as a member you have 2 hours of free parking Mercury.

Dr.Jordan Camilleri, the co-founder comments: “For our team and myself Club Treign is truly a labour of love. We set out to create a gym which is out of the ordinary in all senses. Designing it to be of moderate size, we wanted to fit it out with cutting edge equipment, exude a boutique vibe and features a spa across the corridor for the perfect combination of gym training and relaxation. I think that we succeeded to tick all the boxes.”

Get to know us better at https://clubtreign.com/