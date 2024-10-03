Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is answering questions about the upcoming budget for 2025 at a Times of Malta event hosted by editor-in-chief Herman Grech.

Live blog

....and neither is traffic

9.57am Will there be anything in the budget to incentivize alternative transport?

Caruana says the transport minister [Chris Bonnett] is about to present a strategy to cabinet in the coming weeks. So any plans will have to wait until after that.

Cartels aren't going anywhere...

9.54am Caruana is asked about his statement, made at this event last year, that Malta’s economy is dominated by cartels. Does he stand by that?

“Has something happened to change my opinion since last year?” he asks with a chuckle.

“This is something we have to live with. The markets that we have will inherently remain small forever. “

[Read our story, published today, about the competition regulator having been without a director for the best part of a year. We can't help our small size but we're not really helping ourselves here].

Stabbilta 'did its part' for inflation

9.53am Inflation is going down, he says. The Stabbilta’ scheme “did its part”, Caruana says. But he makes it clear it’s going down globally.

30-35% of KM Malta Airlines to be privatised

9.52pm Here's a bombshell: The EU has made it clear 30-35% of KM Malta Airlines must be privatized in the near future, Caruana says.

He says he’s in agreement with that and would like it to happen “ASAP”.

"It has to happen," he says. Unequivocal.

Tight-lipped on HSBC

9.50am Caruana is also holding back when it comes to the rumoured takeover of HSBC by APS.

“For the time being, I’ll leave it at that. But in the future if I need to voice my opinion, I will do so.”

Pensions to be broached in budget

9.49am Onto pensions: Caruana says a section of his budget speech will be announcing something related to occupational pensions. But he’s keeping his cards to his chest.

Caruana's idea of a taxation stick

9.45am “The entire economy would collapse without TCNs,” Caruana acknowledges. “We need foreign workers. The issue is, how many?”

Caruana floats an idea to encourage a shift to higher-value economic sectors; what if companies in labour-intensive, low-productive sectors were to pay higher taxes?

He makes it clear this is his view, not government’s.

'I stand by what I said at Jobsplus'

9.41am "In my previous life, at Jobsplus, I used to say the country needed more foreign workers. And I stand by what I said back then," he says.

Caruana says he would also quietly warn that the country had to watch where it was heading.

"The country definitely needs more labour, due to the size of the economy. But I've been warning about the need to change for six years or so,” he says.

Malta's economic model

9.40am Over to Malta’s economic model. Caruana says the people have made their views clear.

The negative externalities of the current system are clear to see, he says.

The minister cites the example of a delivery firm that complained to him about needing to hire more drivers to compensate for traffic. “That means less profits, and it will impact the economy at large,” he says.

Tax evasion "down significantly"

9.37am Caruana says tax evasion is down significantly and he expects it to drop even further.

“I won’t say that by the end of this legislature tax evasion will be history. But we will have come a long way,” he says.

Caruana stops short of highlighting any particular sector as a tax-dodging gold medallist.

Tax revenue likely to be up by well over €500m this year

9.35am In 2023, tax revenue was up by €500m. This year, it’s up €300m in the first six months. So Caruana expects it to be up by more than last year’s figure by the end of 2024.

Now, 90% of business returns are filed in time, he says. Before it was as low as 30%.

Our AI-powered tax cheat net

9.33am It’s been roughly 18 months since Caruana announced plans to introduce algorithm-driven “AI” software to catch tax cheats. The system is now up and running, he says.

Right now it’s being used to screen businesses’ VAT declarations. It will then be rolled out to corporate tax income by the end of October and personal income tax by end of December. Import and export payments should be included by January.

He highlights the time savings: it would take officials five months to check a sample of declarations. Now they can check everything, not a sample, within just two days. The same goes for tax refunds: these can be analysed and processed within a matter of days now, he says.

Capex to keep rising

9.31am Capital expenditure (i.e. infrastructure) should be continuing to rise, he says. Given the reliance on EU funding for this sort of spending, the biggest concern is to ensure absorption of all those funds.

Ministers, over to you

9.30am Caruana is quite upbeat about the EU’s new-look excessive deficit procedure. It’s a reasonable system, he says, and the caps placed on spending are fair.

He’s pushed on spending by specific ministries.

"My goal at the end of the day is to keep in check government’s fiscal position at large. But ultimately each minister should be responsible for his own doing," he says.

Where is Malta's corporate tax regime heading?

9.28am Caruana hopes to have some announcements about the future of Malta’s corporate tax regime by the time the budget comes around. The government’s currently talking to the European Commission about it.

Malta wants its imputation system to remain as it is, allowing foreign companies to pay a 35% tax. But instead of getting a 6/7ths rebate, they’d pay a 4/7ths one leading to an effective 15% rate.

But here’s the kicker: the government wants to then pay such businesses Qualified Refundable Tax Credits (QRTCs) that would help them reduce that 15% rate.

The issue is how many QRTCs Malta can dish out. The government would like more, the EU Commission would like fewer.

Debt not a concern

9.23am Caruana brushes aside concerns about national debt hitting the €10 billion mark. It’s well within control given the size of the economy, he says, reiterating what he always says: it’s not the absolute number that counts. It’s how much debt you have relative to GDP.

Every worker to benefit from cut

9.21am People earning 25k or 30k will be benefiting, he says. And when pressed, Caruana says every worker who pays income tax will benefit from the measure.

"We won’t take anything, we’re just giving back," he says.

Income tax cuts will cost 'north of €100m'

9.20am Caruana speaks about this promised tax cut. It’s part of Labour’s manifesto, he notes. The spike in energy prices as a result of the Ukraine war meant the government was unable to do it sooner. Now that prices are coming down, the tax cut can be implemented.

Caruana stops short of providing much detail about the upcoming tax cut. But it will cost well over €100 million, he says. “So it will be sizeable and all taxpayers will benefit.”

Quick-fire questions

9.16am The event begins. And we kick it off with a series of quickfire questions for the minister. His answers are in the italics.

1. Who will be the biggest beneficiary in this year’s budget? The taxpayer.

2. Which sector gives you sleepless nights? I sleep quite well. There are challenges across different sectors, but I sleep quite well.

3. Will pensions be improved in the next budget? Yes.

4. Do you have any regrets over your TCN policy? No. Perhaps we can elaborate later.

5. Is there still time for the people in this room to offer suggestions you'll consider in the budget? Yes.

The great and the good

9.10am Finance. Hospitality. Pharma. Academics. Lobbyists. Activists. Diplomats. We’ve got representatives from pretty much every economic sector in our audience this morning. And they’ll all have some hot-button topics they’ll be keen to hear more from Caruana about.

Welcome

9.06am Good morning and welcome.

We’re at the Corinthia Hotel in Attard this morning, for a Times of Malta event featuring Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Caruana will be in conversation with our editor-in-chief Herman Grech, with the focus obviously being on the Budget 2025 speech scheduled for October 28.

We already have one key piece of information about what to expect on the day; an income tax cut which Robert Abela has said will be “the biggest in history”.

Is he all talk and no trousers? Will that carrot come with some unpleasant sticks? What will give to make that tax break happen?