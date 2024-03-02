Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday.

Coleman, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, timed 6.41 seconds, with Lyles taking silver in 6.44sec.

Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec.

“It’s amazing, I never take these opportunities for granted,” said Coleman, who was also a silver medallist in Belgrade two years ago behind Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, absent from Glasgow.

“I wanted to come out and put on a show. It’s going to give me tremendous momentum” going into the Paris Olympics, he added.

