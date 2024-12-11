The Die Cast & Scale Model Society is organising another edition of The Biggest Little Motor Show between tomorrow and Sunday.

Apart from road cars of various brands, classic, modern and sports cars, construction and commercial vehicles, one will find rally cars, an exhibition about F1 driver Valentino Rossi and two new Formula 1 collections.

1.24 scale models

Various dioramas will also be on display. These include a drag-racing diorama, a truck show, a showroom, a miniature airport inspired from the one in Hamburg, a model train, a diorama of Malta’s Grand Harbour, and a unique model of a circus, which is the main attraction of the exhibition.

A model of a circus, a highlight of the exhibition.

There will also be a vast collection of models hand-made from recycled materials. These include models of the iconic Maltese buses, classic Maltese trade vehicles and other cars that were popular in the past.

Models of traditional Maltese buses

This year, the society has invited Rebecca Micallef to exhibit a Victorian doll house from her ever-growing collection ‘My Miniature World’. Micallef recently published a book about her collection.

The exhibition is being held at the Qalb ta’ Ġesù Pastoral Centre, Biżantini Street, Qrendi. Opening hours: 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free of charge.