The Colombian film cycle ‘Colombia on Screen: Faces, Places, Stories’ opened on April 8 at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta. It was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Colombia to Malta, Ligia Margarita Quessep Bitar.

In collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, this cinematic series invites audiences into the heart of Colombia through stories of identity, resilience and transformation.

The opening night, themed ‘Art, Loss, and the Human Spirit’, featured two emotionally compelling films: La Sixtina, a poetic short celebrating street art in Bogotá, and Una Madre, a feature-length drama exploring a son’s complex journey to reconnect with his mother.

