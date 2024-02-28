The fascination of a triumphant comeback, be it in show business, sport or politics, has always captivated the collective imagination.

Success can be fleeting and being granted a ‘second chance’ – particularly after a spectacular fall from grace – can seem close to impossible. And when the fall is particularly steep, even if it could potentially involve criminal activity, some choose to pave the way for a comeback for those willing to take it.

So it seems with Donald Trump’s resurgence in the polls in the US but also with the Labour Party locally, as Prime Minister Robert Abela has repeatedly indicated his willingness to re-integrate disgraced figures such as Justyne Caruana, Rosianne Cutajar and Joseph Muscat back into frontline politics.

The potential return of these scandal-ridden figures has prompted some to question whether politicians deserve a second opportunity. The very idea that this ‘dilemma’ is even being pondered – particularly with regard to the likes of Cutajar and Muscat – is yet another bleak reminder of how notions which aren’t even considered in most democracies pass off as completely normal over here. Even Chris Cardona has teased his interest in a potential political comeback.

A cardinal flaw in how we regard and treat the Maltese political system lies in the tendency to view public institutions, which directly and significantly impact all our lives and well-being, as the personal playgrounds of politicians. We too often forget that these institutions are meant to serve the common good, not as whimsical arenas for political amusement or as means to an end for the bombastic egos of a few who think they are entitled to power because they’ve “paid a hefty price”.

Understanding that we – the people – are entitled to good governance, transparency and accountability from our public officials will be the key that liberates us from the politics of sleaze so well-championed by the Muscats and Cutajars of this world.

No amount of nostalgia for the ‘progress’ these individuals are said to have accomplished can absolve them from their repeated, brazen and unapologetic abuse of power.

To realise this is to realise that by simple virtue of the immense damage they have caused to our national reputation, they are ineligible to ever occupy any role which even remotely affects the public administration.

They are ineligible to ever occupy any role which even remotely affects the public administration

That Abela has never come close to having Muscat’s level of support within the Labour Party has been clear from day one of his leadership, so it is natural to question why on earth he would choose to further undermine his own authority by bringing back a predecessor who does nothing but outshine him with the PL’s base?

The easiest answer would be to assume that this is a quick-fix to bring out the many Labour supporters who had been planning to abstain in the upcoming MEP elections – but, honestly, even Abela cannot be so short-sighted.

Another theory is that Abela has no choice whatsoever and that he is powerless in the face of whatever Muscat chooses to do.

Politically, the Nationalist Party here has a golden opportunity to set itself apart from the Labour Party.

With the Labour Party scrambling desperately and looking to the past to re-integrate figures who – as popular as they might be – brought nothing but chaos and toxicity to the PL and the county, the PN can alternatively choose to look to the future and champion an inclusive message that attracts fresh, bold thinkers within its structures. People who collectively represent a wide stratum of society today and who are less motivated by ego and more motivated by vision.

We’ve grown accustomed to pundits and commentators constantly invoking the desperate need for a bold, sustainable vision for modern Malta, to which the rebuttal from the political class often involves debates on metros, energy-independence or AI legislation.

As important as all these are, in essence, the real vision that’s been long overdue is undergoing a cultural shift that liberates Malta from the grip of cronyism and impunity.

Achieving this vision demands courage, discipline and unwavering conviction to prioritise transparency, accountability and genuine public service over self-serving interests.

Only then can we tangibly improve the lives of our citizens and pave the way for a more prosperous future.

Jamie Vella

Jamie Vella is the president of the Forum Opportunitajiet Indaqs Partit Nazzjonalista.