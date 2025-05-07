Updated 6pm

The co-host of dark comedy podcast Bajd u Bejken, JD Patrick, has apologised for the "hurt" caused to a transgender woman over a joke made during a live performance, but denied allegations the podcast is transphobic.

During a live show last week, the podcasters displayed an image of Terry Muscat, also known as Terry ta' Bormla, above an image of male genitalia. On Saturday, Muscat posted a video on Facebook claiming that the photo "destroyed" her.

Patrick confirmed to Times of Malta on Wednesday that the police had contacted the podcasters about the incident.

“For all those who think that Bajd u Bejken is a show that accepts or promotes transphobia or homophobia, is completely wrong,” Patrick said in a video published on Facebook later on Wednesday.

Patrick said that 20 per cent of all their guests have come from the LGBTIQ community. “We also have family members who are LGBTIQ, so this is absolutely untrue,” Patrick said.

The co-host added that they “distance” themselves from anyone who was transphobic towards Muscat after the controversial photo went public.

“The joke about Terry was never intended to hurt anyone. Personally, I’m extremely sorry that Terry was hurt [by the photo],” Patrick said.

During the live show audience members were shown three nominees for the award of 'Best Anus' - model Rachel Thake, Muscat, and PN MP Karol Aquilina. Images then appear beneath the photos of the respective nominees, with the image beneath Muscat being a rear shot of a person with a penis.

Patrick said he is currently in contact with journalist Peppi Azzopardi, who is helping coordinate a meeting with Muscat. "I would like to listen to her pain and also explain myself," he said.

Terry Muscat: 'Apology is not enough'

Replying to the video, Muscat posted a video on Facebook where she said that although she appreciated the apology, it “was not enough”.

Muscat noted how Patrick stressed that the podcasters had no intention of hurting her or any other transgender person

"But in my case, not only did they hurt me, they destroyed me," Muscat said adding that she found it hard to believe that they did not have the intention of hurting her.

In the video, Muscat also confirmed that she will be accepting their invitation to meet up and hoped that the meeting will be streamed live.

However, she stressed that she will not be halting any of the ongoing proceedings after she filed a complaint with the police.

“I want this to be a lesson, so that they never repeat this mistake,” Muscat said.

Activists, public figures and politicians shared solidarity with Muscat over the past few days after she expressed the pain the image caused her.

Others acknowledged Muscat's pain, but noted that the right to offend remained part of freedom of expression.