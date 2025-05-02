The PN has called on the government to “immediately publish” the carrying capacity study for Comino.

In a statement on Friday, Shadow Minister for Gozo Alex Borg said it was “alarming” that the government was basing its decisions on a study “which it is refusing to publish”. He added this "reveals a lack of transparency".

“If the study exists and is complete, then there is no reason for it not to be published immediately,” Borg said.

“Comino is a protected island, environmentally sensitive, and any decision regarding access and its use must be based on scientific evidence, not on political calculations or commercial pressure. The public can only be assured of this if the report is published,” he added.

A new visitor online booking system was introduced on Thursday to protect the environment of Comino’s Blue Lagoon, capping visitors to 4,000 at any one time. Last summer up to 12,000 visitors were recorded at the Blue Lagoon at any one time, especially during peak hours.

The Malta Tourism Authority has appointed Mizzi Studio, an architecture and design practice, to deliver a strategic plan for the Blue Lagoon “to restore, upgrade and sustainably protect and preserve [its] delicate ecosystem and natural beauty”.