The devout commemoration of Our Lady of Sorrows is today being celebrated at the Church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta, culminating in a national pilgrimage.

In the morning, mass will be celebrated at 7, 8, 9.30, 11am and at noon. The 9.30am mass will be led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and will be broadcast on TVM.

Another mass will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by the national pilgrimage at 6pm, led by the archbishop and the minister provincial of the Franciscans, accompanied by the devout statue of Our Lady of Sorrows through the streets of the capital city.

At the end of the pilgrimage, the Eucharistic Blessing will be given in front of Ta’ Ġieżu church, followed by the final mass at 7.30pm.

Throughout the entire day, Franciscan friars will be available to hear confessions.