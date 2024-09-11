MeDirect, Malta’s first digital bank, is offering new and existing customers the opportunity to invest in mutual funds, bonds, equities and ETFs without incurring any brokerage fees. This offer will apply on orders executed by end of December 2024.

Ingrid Micallef, Head of Wealth at MeDirect, said: “MeDirect’s mobile app and online platform give customers the tools they need to manage their money, their way. Whether they want to invest by themselves or build their wealth with expert guidance, our digital channels are there to provide best in class functionality. Our expert advisors are also on hand to assist those who prefer a personalised experience. Both new and existing customers can now make the most of MeDirect’s best in class investment services without needing to pay any brokerage fees when buying securities.”

MeDirect’s WealthTech mobile app and online platform offer a huge selection of over 4,400 securities, including equities listed on 17 international stock exchanges, several ETFs and mutual funds managed by international leading fund houses, and a selection of local and international bonds. In addition to its digital channels, customers can also seek personal advice at MeDirect’s investment centres located in Sliema and Gozo.

In addition to its wealth and investment products, MeDirect’s mobile app and online banking platform also provides access to a range of savings and home loans products. Daily banking services including the ability to order physical and virtual cards are also available. Joining MeDirect as a new customer can also be completed online through https://onboarding.medirect.com.mt/start.

Further information on the promotion is available at https://promo.medirect.com.mt/buycommissionfree-2024/ .

Disclaimer: Promotional offer is for a limited time only. Terms & Conditions Apply. If you invest in financial instruments, you may lose some or all of the money you invest. The value of your investment may go down as well as up. MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is regulated by the MFSA and is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370).