The Malta Communications Authority received 60 complaints in the last six months of 2023, 92% related to electronic communications services - internet, TV, mobile and fixed telephony, 8% to postal services.

It also received 291 enquiries related to the sectors it regulates.

According to a report on the complaints and enquiries received during the last six months of 2023, Quality of Service (QoS) remained the most common type of complaint, with 40 complaints reported to the MCA.

The most prominent QoS complaints were related to faults (24), while other QoS complaints received were related to internet speed (five), installation of services (three), customer care (three), non-access to service/s (three), and indoor mobile reception (two).

The MCA also recorded other complaints related to billing (10), termination and switching (three), and contractual issues (two).

In terms of postal services, the MCA received five complaints during the second half of 2023.

It brought these cases to the attention of the service providers to further investigate the matters raised and address any ensuing issues accordingly.

To monitor the quality of telephony support services offered by several providers of electronic communications and postal services, the MCA conducts regular test calls and measures the time taken for a telephone call to be answered by a provider’s customer care agent.

During the period under review, it carried out 911 calls to the customer care telephony support lines of telecommunications service providers.

From this mystery shopping exercise, 98% of calls made towards EPIC Communications Ltd were answered within 5 minutes, 83% of calls made towards GO plc were answered within 5 minutes and 79% of calls made towards Melita Ltd were answered within 5 minutes.

The MCA also conducted 214 test calls to MaltaPost’s customer care telephony service, and 81% were answered within five minutes and 45% of the calls within two.

The report includes updates on various pro-consumer initiatives undertaken by the MCA during the second half of 2023.