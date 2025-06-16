Computime Holdings plc held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 12, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in St Julian’s during which the company announced the financial results for 2024, their fifth consecutive year of growth.

The event welcomed shareholders, including many employees who are also investors in the company.

Chairman Anthony Mahoney opened the meeting with a warm welcome and a note of appreciation to all shareholders for their continued support. He also acknowledged the employees who have shown their confidence in the company by becoming shareholders. Mahoney then invited Chief Executive Officer Alistair Mangion to present an overview of the company’s performance during the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

In his presentation, Mangion provided a brief walkthrough of Computime’s journey since its establishment in 1979, and outlined the Group’s diverse portfolio, which now encompasses eleven business lines across three main divisions. These include ICT infrastructure and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and ERP implementations, regulatory and compliance solutions through BRSANALYTICS, and AML transaction monitoring via the ComplyRadar platform.

Commenting on the company’s 2024 performance, Mangion announced that Computime Group had achieved its fifth consecutive record year in profitability. “We assess our financial performance through profitability margins, recurring revenue growth, and cash conversion – and on all three fronts, we met or exceeded our targets,” he noted.

Mangion also discussed the final dividend for financial year 2024 and highlighted that shareholders who were invested throughout the year benefitted from a net dividend yield of 6%. “This is a strong return, particularly as bond yields in the market are beginning to decline,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mangion expressed confidence in the Group’s outlook for 2025. “Based on performance during the first few months of this year, we are on track to meet the projections outlined in the IPO prospectus,” he said, referencing the projected Profit Before Tax for 2025 of €2.9 million and the expected net dividend yield for 2025 of 6.4%, which represents an improvement over the 2024 dividend yield.

The CEO’s full presentation is available on the company’s website under Investor Relations at: Annual General Meeting 2025 - COMPUTIME.

Following the financial and business presentation, four resolutions were proposed and approved by the shareholders. The resolutions were for the approval of the audited financial statements, the approval of the final net dividend, the re-appointment of Grant Thornton as auditors and the approval of the remuneration policy. No resolution for the purpose of appointing Directors was required, and the incumbent members of the Board of Directors were re-appointed in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Accordingly, the Board of Directors is to be composed of Anthony Mahoney (Chairman of the Board), Louis Bellizzi, Andrew Borg, Mario Mizzi, Noel Mizzi and John Wood.

Mahoney concluded the meeting by expressing his gratitude to the company’s shareholders, Board members and employees for their continued support and dedication to Computime’s vision and success.