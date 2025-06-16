Healthcare company Vivian has entered into a strategic partnership with Computime Software to implement Acumatica ERP, a cloud-based business management solution.

By adopting Acumatica ERP, Vivian is laying the foundation for a fully integrated, data-driven approach to business that will streamline operations, improve real-time visibility across departments, and provide the scalability needed to support long-term growth in the local healthcare industry.

“This is more than just a software upgrade,” Melchior Pace, head of technology at Vivian, said.

“It’s about building a future-ready business. With Acumatica and the support of Computime, we’re investing in systems that will make us more agile, more efficient and, ultimately, more responsive to the needs of the healthcare professionals and patients we serve.”

Computime Software brings over 20 years of experience delivering ERP and financial management system (FMS) solutions to some of the most established companies on the island and overseas.

With a strong track record for deploying business-critical systems, Computime specialises in supporting complex, asset-intensive industries including pharmaceuticals, distribution, manufacturing and construction − where precision, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Besides its technical know-how, Computime is renowned for its deep industry-specific insight and end-to-end approach to digital transformation. From process mapping and system design to configuration, integration and long-term support, Computime acts as a true strategic partner to its clients, ensuring that every ERP implementation is both technically robust and fully aligned with business objectives.

As a certified Acumatica Gold Partner with a partnership spanning over 10 years, Computime is at the forefront in delivering sophisticated, cloud-first ERP solutions that are built to meet the needs of today and scale for the demands of tomorrow.

This long-standing collaboration with Acumatica underscores Computime’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve, offering clients the latest innovations in automation, analytics, mobility and usability.

As Vivian’s implementation partner, Computime will guide the deployment of Acumatica across the organisation’s finance and procurement, inventory and customer management systems to ensure the platform is tailored to Vivian’s unique needs and industry standards.

“Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is critical, not just for internal performance but for maintaining compliance, traceability and customer trust. This is why we are proud to be supporting Vivian on this important journey to continue to gain the flexibility and insight required to maintain a competitive edge,” Vincent Vella, CTO at Computime Business Software, said.

The implementation of Acumatica ERP is expected to be phased over the coming months, with minimal disruption to Vivian’s ongoing operations.

Once fully deployed, the platform will serve as the backbone of a more connected, intelligent enterprise.

“This partnership between Vivian and Computime highlights how two leading Maltese companies, each a benchmark in their sector, can work together to raise the bar for technology-driven growth within Malta’s business community,” Pace concluded.