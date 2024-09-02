A planning application proposing the redevelopment of two Mosta townhouses, probably designed by famed architect Gustavo Vincenti, has raised fears that their unique features will be altered, permanently destroying the harmony of the streetscape.

The one and two-storey homes are located in Triq Gafà in a pristinely preserved streetscape and share several classical architectural features with two adjacent properties.

David Ellul, an architect who has researched and written extensively about Vincenti, said the two houses possibly date back to the 1930s and are very similar to other buildings in Birkirkara and Sliema designed by Vincenti.

The planning application, PA/06935/23, proposes to retain their façade but demolish the rest to make way for up to five floors of apartments. The plans include garages to be excavated.

Ellul noted that as proposed, the interventions on the façade do not “harmonise” well with the adjacent houses.

“For the proposal to respect the architecture of these three buildings, the roof parapet wall of the dwelling named Iris has to be retained in its totality while the cornice has to be extended to join all three dwellings as originally intended,” he said.

“Furthermore, the proposed garage opening does not respect the architecture of the building as it punctures through the arched window and ruins the formation of the corbels as these flow vertically downwards along the ground floor elevation, thus destroying the architectural rhythm created.”

Architect Edward Said, who coordinates the heritage group Friends of Villa Frère, highlighted his own concern about potential alterations.

“While it is appreciated that the proposed façade attains an overall classical architecture, I feel that it should be more reverent to the existing façades in particular the pristinely preserved property next door,” he said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa has objected to the development, saying the extension to the building “does not suit the character and distinctness of this streetscape”.

It also said that the application is in breach of planning policy and the local plans, as the site is designed for three floors and a basement, with the possibility of a recessed floor, but the application is proposing five floors.