The rate of young people contemplating suicide is gradually increasing with NGOs calling for more to be done to address the mental health of young men and women.

Richmond Foundation and Victim Support Malta said that today’s young people face an array of pressures that range from the financial, environmental and emotional. All these pressures are exacerbated by social media that amplifies expectations of unrealistic perfection.

Data obtained from the police about the rates of suicides and attempted suicides by people under 24 has shown a gradual increase over the last decade. Last year five people between the ages of 15 and 24 ended their own life: the highest number since 2014.

The pattern was reflected in the number of young people who attempted to commit suicide: with 19 people under the age of 24 – including one under 14 – trying to end their life in the first six months of the year – the same amount as the total for 2021.

Committed suicides in the last 10 years. Source: Police data

The police data shows that the bulk of people who died by suicide in the past decade were men. In fact, 230 out of the 277 total people who died by suicide since 2014 were male. This pattern was also seen in the younger age groups: 22 out of the 29 people under 24 who died by suicide since 2014 were boys.

“The rise in suicide rates among young people, particularly males, is a complex issue with multifaceted causes.

“Factors such as academic pressure, social media and societal expectations that often stifle emotional expression can contribute to this alarming trend,” said Gestalt psychotherapist Lynn Sammut, who heads the Well-being Services at Richmond Foundation.

Sammut is concerned about the mental health of young people. There has been an increase in young people reaching out for help and saying they were having thoughts about suicide, she says.

“We have also had many young men and their loved ones contacting us as the struggles with relationships and break-ups have a reported high impact on their well-being and at times reportedly result in contemplation of suicide,” she said.

Attempted suicides from 2014 to 2024. Source: Police data

Karl Grech, from the NGO Victim Support Malta, also raised concerns about the mental health of young people.

“This period of young adulthood is often marked by individuals trying to determine their life path, leading to feelings of falling behind peers. In today’s world, social media can exacerbate this issue by creating the illusion that everyone else’s lives are perfect, while one’s own life may seem lacking in comparison,” he said.

What is leading young people to get to this state?

Sammut said that Malta’s socio-economic and environmental landscape presents specific challenges for young people. Several factors contribute to the mental health crisis among this demographic.

These included economic pressures: “While Malta has experienced economic growth, the cost of living, particularly housing, has risen significantly, impacting young people’s financial stability and future prospects. This can lead to increased anxiety and stress,” she said.

There were also educational challenges as the Maltese education system faced pressures related to overcrowding and teacher shortages.

Suicides by people aged 15 to 24 over the last 10 years. Source: Police data

Then came social pressures: “A highly competitive job market, coupled with traditional societal expectations and environmental concerns,” she said adding that Malta’s small size and increasing population density contributed to environmental challenges such as traffic congestion, air pollution and limited green spaces.

“Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that involves investing in mental health services, improving educational opportunities, creating sustainable economic growth, and prioritising environmental protection,” she said.

Grech, from Victim Support Malta, said: “Today’s reality is characterised by faster-paced living, less space, fewer green areas to unwind, more chaos, and more work. This leaves people feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Growth should be approached differently to ensure an adequate quality of life for all members of our society.”

Cost of living impacting young people’s financial stability

He spoke about the need to invest in a national mental health system at all levels, from primary schools to the broader community.

“Increasing the number of multidisciplinary mental health professionals in schools can help identify and address issues early, working on both students and their families. As the work done with a student is irrelevant without addressing the issues stemming from the family unit,” he said.

There was need for more mental health professionals within the community to assist individuals in processing issues that arise at both individual and family levels.

“Providing distress tolerance skills and psychoeducational tools to both children and adults can help them understand and manage their emotions and experiences,” he said, adding that research had shown a link between lack of expressing emotion and suicidal ideation.

If you have been affected by suicide, Victim Support Malta offers a free and confidential multidisciplinary therapeutic service. Contact 2122 8333 or e-mail info@victimsupport.org.mt. Richmond Foundation has supported many people through their Olli chat, 1770 helpline and free therapy services.