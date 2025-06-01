The DESTE Trio will come together on June 20 for a special musical concert supporting a noble cause, namely, to raise funds for the beatification cause of Henry and Ineż Casolani.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful selection of chamber music at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema.

The trio features Stephanie Quintano (piano), Stefan Calleja (violin) and Desiree Calleja (cello), three accomplished musicians known for their exceptional artistry.

The works to be performed include Brahms’ Piano Trio in C minor and Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in C minor.

This concert is being held to raise funds for the beatification cause of Henry and Inez Casolani, a devoted couple who lived a life of faith, service and love for God and their neighbours.

Very rare for a married couple to go through the process together

With the beatification process now advancing to the Roman phase, this event offers the public a meaningful opportunity to contribute to their spiritual legacy.

The diocesan inquiry in Malta to consider the couple for canonisation was launched in 2015 following reports of miraculous healings attributable to the couple.

Henry and Inez Casolani

Last March, the couple took a step closer towards canonisation as the review process in the Vatican officially started.

Boxes of sealed documents containing the evidence compiled by the diocesan inquiry in Malta were opened by Vatican cardinals in what is known as the Opening of the Roman Phase.

A special Church commission within the Vatican is now reviewing and studying the documents to determine whether the couple lived a life of virtuous theology, based on the values of faith, hope and charity. Quintano, who is also the president of the Casolanis’ canonisation process, stressed it is very rare for a married couple to go through the process together. Henry and Inez Casonali are the first lay couple in Maltese history to be considered for the holy process.

The concert will take place on June 20 at 7.30pm at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema, with all proceeds going towards the cause. Tickets can be purchased from showshappening.com/henry-and-inez-casolani-association/deste-trio-concert.