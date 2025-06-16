The Malta Police Force band will perform a concert to mark the 105th anniversary of the ensemble.

The concert will feature guest artists Argentinian tenor Gabriel Arce and Maltese Soprano Claire Caruana. The Attar Choir, the Pipes Band and the police Corps of Drums will also take part.

The performance will be held under the patronage of president Myriam Spiteri Debono, in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

“The Grand Anniversary Concert – 2nd Edition”, will be performed on Friday, 27th June at 8.30pm, under the direction of the Band Director, MaestroAnthony Cassar.

For tickets, visit www.booking.teatrumanoel.mt.