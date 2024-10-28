A rock concert held earlier this month raised €6,500 in aid of local animal shelters, NGOs and volunteers.

Vouchers were distributed recently to AAA, CSAF, Noah’s Ark, Island Sanctuary, Paws 4 Caude, RMJ, RAR, Gozo SPCA, HUH, Angel 4 Paws, Christa Cilia, Second Chance Horse Rescue, Sunshine Sanctuary, Claws, Kitty Guardians For Strays, Little Paws Protector, Tomasina Sanctuary, Nature Trust, BirdLife Malta and Our Rescues Malta Foundation.

Tokens of appreciation were also given to the bands who volunteered for Rock’N 4 Animals − Airport Impressions, Matthew James, The Marmalades, Jodi and Ian and Wayne and Michaela − as well as to the hosts, Frank Zammit and James Ryder, and sponsors Borg Cardona and Festivals Malta.

The event was organised by Vuċi għall-annimali.