Malta’s most beloved melodies will be reimagined in the upcoming concert Ilħna li Jibqgħu: Klassiċi Maltin, a show at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on May 18 at 6pm, uniting legendary hits with the powerhouse voices of today’s leading contemporary artists.

Presented by the Valletta Cultural Agency, the concert features timeless hits by legendary artists like Dominic Grech – The Tramps, Bayzo, The Greenfields, Enzo Gusman, Joe Cutajar, Tony Gauci, Jon Lucas Woodenman, Joe Grech and Sammy Bartolo.

With musical direction by Paul Abela, these cherished classics will be interpreted by 10 of Malta’s most popular singers, each adding their own style and emotion.

“This concert is about celebrating our roots while making space for today’s voices to carry them forward,” explains Abela, capturing the project’s delicate balance. “We’re honouring these songs with the respect they deserve, while giving them new life through fresh arrangements and heartfelt performances.”

For many of the singers, the connection is deeply personal, evoking powerful nostalgia. “These are the songs that filled our homes and our childhoods,” says Cliff Zammit Stevens.

Georgina, a stalwart of the local music scene herself, echoes this: “Every song we sing in this concert carries a memory. It’s about reviving not just melodies, but the stories behind them.” The sense of honour in carrying this legacy forward is palpable. “This project reminds us how rich and emotional our musical heritage is,” says Claudia Faniello.

Sarah Bonnici emphasises the impact these artists had on their own musical journeys. Daniel Cauchi adds: “I’ve been fascinated by Maltese music since I was a child.”

Fabrizio Faniello sees the music as a vital connection across time: “These songs are a bridge between generations as they belong to everyone – they’ve stood the test of time because they touch the hearts and souls of people.”

Ludwig Galea emphasises the significance of preserving cultural heritage through performance.

MARA, the all-female group known for their contemporary sound, describes the experience as creatively fulfilling, while Janvil anticipates “a festive event showcasing the unique qualities of Maltese music.”

Kevin Paul highlights the powerful collaborative spirit: “What makes this concert special is the genuine sense of unity among us”.

With a stellar line-up united by deep respect for the legacy of Maltese music, Ilħna li Jibqgħu: Klassiċi Maltin promises a vibrant living tribute – a powerful reminder that while times change, the soul of Maltese music endures.

Ilħna li Jibqgħu: Klassiċi Maltin takes place on May 18 in Valletta at 6pm. Tickets are now available from: showshappening.com/valletta-cultural-agency/Ilna-li-Jibqgu-Klassici-Maltin.