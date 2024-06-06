Works on the rocks next to the Valletta breakwater is only "temporary" and is being done to facilitate repairs on the structure, roads agency Infrastructure Malta has said.

This comes after Valletta residents sounded the alarm on Thursday when it appeared that the area was being prepared to have concrete laid on top of it.

A visit to the site underneath the bastions of Fort St Elmo revealed that a channel had been constructed there out of wooden planks and metal, prompting fears from locals that an untouched section of the coastline was about to be flattened by concrete.

However, IM has said that the works are being undertaken to protect the rocks and avoid them being damaged by the heavy machinery needed to carry out repair work on the breakwater.

CEO Ivan Falzon said that the breakwater had been damaged by winter storms and that the agency was preparing to carry out maintenance work on the structure.

To access the structure, they need to create a temporary pathway for vehicles to enter the area on Boat Street, also known il-Fossa or the Jew's Sally Port.

“This is only temporary. We have no intention at all to turn it into a concrete area,” Falzon said.

In a statement, the agency said that the pathway would built using “reversible material” and that the rocks themselves would be covered by plastic for the duration of the works.

This material will be made of recycled excavation material and a cement-based stabiliser.

“Infrastructure Malta clearly states that interventions, both on the temporary pathway and on the breakwater, are being carried out following a method statement agreed with the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage,” they said in a statement.

Works will be carried out throughout the summer and are expected to be completed by October.

On Thursday morning, several Valletta residents took to social media to voice their concerns that the area was potentially being covered with concrete.

Independent Local Council candidate and Valletta resident Billy J McBee was one of the first to raise concerns, but even after seeing the plans by Infrastructure Malta, said that he still was not convinced.

“Do we still need to use these sorts of materials? Why not use natural materials for natural issues?” he said.

On his last day in office, PN Valletta councillor Chris Micallef said that no one in the council's minority group had been told about the project.

"The mayor never informed us about it, but we only learnt about it on the last day of the election campaign, proving that the mayor only cares about pleasing the government and not the residents,” he said.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit visited the site on Thursday and filmed a video message to reassure residents that the rocks would not be damaged.

“As usual, people are running their mouths without having properly checked first,” he told Times of Malta.