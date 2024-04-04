For the first time, a Maltese version of the online course ‘How to Become a Better Condominium Administrator’ is being organised by Malta University Consulting (MUC), starting on May 6. It will be coordinated and delivered by lawyer Mario Caruana.

The 10-hour course provides a comprehensive overview of what managing a condominium involves. It is aimed at people interested in proper condominium management, condominium owners, new and experienced administrators as well as real estate agents.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 076 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.