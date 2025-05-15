The 18th BPW European Regional Conference and the 12th Young Symposium is being held in Malta from May 23 to 25.

Organised by Business & Professional Women (Valletta) Malta, the landmark event will gather over 54 distinguished speakers from across the globe and delegates from more than 41 countries, all converging at the Mediterranean Conference Centre to share, learn and inspire.

The conference has also earned CPE Accreditation of 15 hours by MIA.

An unprecedented global gathering

This year’s theme, ‘Breaking Barriers: Drive Your Own Success’, underscores the conference’s mission to empower women to take charge of their careers and leadership journeys.

Bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and young professionals from across Europe and beyond, the conference will address critical topics including future workplaces, digitalisation, globalisation and women’s leadership.

Thought leaders and visionary speakers

The conference will feature world-class speakers, including:

• Elaine Bowers Coventry, president, The Coca-Cola Company Europe – expert in cross-border business collaboration;

• Nicole Buffett, acclaimed artist and business strategist – delivering insights on creativity, AI and business innovation;

• Helen Chorley, investor and business strategist – moderating key discussions on workforce transformation and leadership;

• Larisa Miller, president and CEO, Phoenix Global – global leader in business networking and sustainability;

• Kaiane Aldorino, former Miss World and BPW Gibraltar president – speaker on resilience and transformation;

• Mirela Sula, CEO, Global Woman Club – media entrepreneur advocating visibility and empowerment;

• Angelika Sharygina, strategic policy adviser – expert on misinformation interventions and geopolitics;

• Sameer Somal, CEO, Blue Ocean Global Technology – thought leader on business strategy and personal branding;

• Jonathan Spiteri, economist − discussing workforce and economic shifts.

A pioneering collaboration for gender equality

One of the highlights of this conference will be the signing of a groundbreaking collaboration agreement between BPW Malta and European Women on Board (EWOB).

The agreement will symbolise a united commitment to advancing women’s leadership across the board.

As part of this collaboration, EWOB chair Hedwige Nuyens will deliver a masterclass on inclusive leadership, offering invaluable insights to aspiring and established leaders alike.

A global impact, local inspiration

While the conference is deeply rooted in Malta, its influence extends far beyond. It serves as a pivotal platform for fostering international cooperation, networking and leadership development.

Delegates will gain insights into the evolving dynamics of global business, digital transformatio and the empowerment of women in leadership.

Registration is open at BPW Malta website.

Registration link: https://bpwmalta.com/bpw-european-conference-2025/conference-registration/register/.

The BPW European Regional Conference 2025 is sponsored by MVintage, The Coca-Cola Company, GSD, FinanceMalta, MDIA, MTA, Ministry for Finance, Rasheed Holdings, Residency Malta, Tech.MT, Malta Enterprise, European Funds, Equality, Reforms and Social Dialogue at the Office of the Prime Minister, APS Bank, Fenech & Fenech Advocates, LESA, MITA and Heritage Malta.