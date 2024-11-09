The Church will be celebrating an Ordinary Jubilee in 2025. This is an event of great spiritual, ecclesial and social importance.

The theme Pope Francis chose for this jubilee is ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI wrote an important encyclical letter on this theme, entitled Spe salvi (Saved in Hope).

To this end, the Fondazzjoni Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex is organising its first conference with the subject: ‘Christianity as Hope for Today’s World’. This topic will be discussed in light of the Magisterium of Pope Benedict XVI, on the second anniversary of his death.

The keynote speaker for this conference will be Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, former secretary of Pope Benedict XVI and Apostolic Nuncio to Morocco. There will also be a discussion panel with the participation of Alessandra Dee Crespo, Pauline Camilleri, Andrè P. Debattista and Fr Brendan Mark Gatt, who will discuss various aspects related to the Magisterium of Pope Benedict XVI.

On the same occasion, the Maltese translation of Benedict XVI’s last book Che cosa è il Cristianesimo, translated by Francesco Pio Attard and published by Reliġjon u Ħajja, will also be launched. Bishop of Gozo Anton Teuma will conclude the conference.

The conference is taking place on November 23 at the Major Seminary Hall, in Victoria, starting at 10am. It is open to the public and is free of charge. The proceedings of the conference will be in Maltese.

One may register here.