A conference in Maltese entitled Il-Malti f’Politika Lingwistika Nazzjonali (The Role of Maltese in a National Language Policy) will be held on Saturday, May 3. It will discuss the role of the national language in a national language policy that is yet to be drafted.

As part of this open discussion, there will be contributions from a number of academics and professionals who deal with language in various sectors of life and work in Malta.

In the first session, Ray Fabri, chairperson of the Institute of Linguistics and Language Technology, and Mario Thomas Vassallo, head of the Department of Policy, Politics and Governance, will speak about what language policy is.

In the second session, Marija Bellia and Thomas Pace, executive director of the National Council for the Maltese Language, will explore what other countries are doing in terms of language planning and compare this with the situation in Malta. In the third session, Luke Buhagiar and Phyllisienne Vassallo Gauci will discuss intercultural relations in Malta and how these are linked to language.

The fourth session, chaired by Kurt Borg, will feature a number of speakers from different fields discussing documents and practices related to sectoral language policy in Malta. Benjamin Matthews and Chris Ripard will speak about Maltese sign language; Fabri and Pace will address signage and public administration; Michael Spagnol will look at the broadcasting sector; David Muscat and Lara Stagno will focus on language policy in education; George Mifsud will talk about school administration; Godfrey Baldacchino will look at the language policy of the University of Malta; Kirsty Azzopardi will speak about foreign workers and the Maltese language; and Marc Tanti will focus on Maltese in the field of technology.

The fifth session, chaired by Justine Somerville, will be a plenary discussion intended to lead to a set of recommendations for the drafting of a national language policy that recognises the central role of the national language in key areas of life in Malta.

The conference will close with remarks by Adrian Grima, head of the Department of Maltese at the University of Malta.

This conference, open to the public and free of charge, is being organised by the Department of Policy, Politics & Governance (FEMA) and the Department of Maltese (Arts) at the University of Malta, in collaboration with the National Council for the Maltese Language and the Institute of Linguistics and Language Technology at the university, as part of a series of conferences on politics, language, and literature.

Those interested in attending can register by sending an e-mail to mariella.gambin@um.edu.mt or by filling in this short form.

The event will take place at the Aula Magna, Valletta Campus, St Paul Street, Valletta, starting at 8.30am, with registration and coffee, and concluding at 2.30pm.