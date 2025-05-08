It’s troubling, whichever way you look at it. The German internal security services – whose remit is to protect the freedoms of the constitution – have judged Germany’s main opposition party, the Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD), to be a “confirmed right-wing extremist group”; that is, a threat to the constitution. The AfD have retorted that this judgement is itself an attack on democracy and freedom of speech.

The AfD is rising in the polls. In the February federal election, it came second with a fifth of the vote. This month, a poll showed it at 26 per cent, surpassing the Christian Democrats, which won the election by two percentage points. According to AfD leader Alice Weidel, membership is soaring: 1,000 applications in the three days after the damning indictment.

If the security services are right, then Germany has a far-right government-in-waiting. If the AfD is right, then the EU’s largest democracy risks having its most popular party banned. Being an officially confirmed extremist group authorises the government, effectively, to spy on the main opposition.

In the US, Republican poli­ticians and free-speech journalists are weighing on the side of the AfD. Both the vice-president, J.D. Vance, and the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, criticise how the AfD has been treated.

Rubio’s intervention is especially significant. Ideologically, he comes from the mainstream Republican Party, not MAGA. Together with Vance, he is the current favourite to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2028, when Donald Trump’s term ends. We are, potentially, looking at eight or 12 years of White House incumbents favouring the AfD.

The attitudes in Germany are different. According to a recent poll, 61 per cent of Germans think the AfD is far-right; 48 per cent think it should be banned. Those percentages have a geographical distribution, though: the AfD is popular in east Germany, which indicates that the numbers in western Germany, favouring a ban, are even higher.

The AfD and its sympathisers claim that the timing shows the political weaponisation of the security services. The party was classed as far-right extremist just after the April poll that put it in the national lead. The indictment, however, is based on an investigation that began three years ago and which resulted in a 1,100-page report (as yet unpublished).

The investigation was authorised by the courts. It began when the AfD’s popularity was being rocked, by internal dissent, and not when it was in the ascendant. In 2021’s federal election, it came only fifth, with 10.3 per cent of the vote, down from 12.6 per cent in 2017.

In 2022, the year the investigation began, the de facto AfD leader, Jörg Meuthen, left the party, saying it had moved too far to the right. And he was the third leader to have resigned for this reason. One predecessor left in 2015, the year AfD was transformed from a centre-right Eurosceptic party for the middle class to an anti-migrant and anti-Islam party; another left in 2017.

The investigation, therefore, began when there was repeated testimony, right from the top, that a certain faction of the AfD had links to organised anti-Semitism and far-right nationalism.

In one case, a secret meeting was revealed and the AfD leadership could only say that the regional members had attended only in a personal capacity. In another case, a Facebook group that included AfD members was shown to be sharing memes – too unspeakable to describe here – that joked about the Holocaust.

Although Weidel is herself considered part of the moderate right, the party she leads has a powerful wing that is farther to the right than the National Rally of Marine Le Pen, in France, and Matteo Salvini’s Lega in Italy. Almost a year ago, the AfD was kicked out of the European Parliament’s Identity and Democracy grouping, that is, the group associated with Europe’s right-wing populists.

The presumption must be, therefore, that the AfD has a case to answer for. Unfortunately, as long as it has been condemned on the basis of an unpublished report, the AfD can claim both that it cannot defend itself and that the evidence must be flimsy.

Although many Germans would like to see the party banned, the incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, recognises that this could itself create more problems than it solves. Talk about banning the AfD has been circulating for years, as, first, one branch of the party and, then, another was investigated.

On one of those occasions, Merz remarked that banning parties never solved political problems. Now, as the new chancellor, he finds himself with the problem in his lap.

It comes tied to a second problem: the attitude of the White House towards AfD. For much of his career, Merz has been a champion of trans-Atlanticism. He’s pulled back in the wake of the new US policy on Ukraine and will need to decide whether he’s going to be forced back even further.

Would credible evidence (assuming it’s there) be enough to change the White House’s mind? Or is the US attitude really driven by a national interest to support political parties that would weaken European unity, which stands in the way of deals the US wishes to reach on agribusiness and AI legislation?

Let’s hope it’s the former. Turbulence within Germany’s political system is trouble for all of us.