Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel conceded the Bundesliga title race was over after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund left Bayer Leverkusen 13 points clear with seven games left.

“Congratulations to Leverkusen,” Tuchel told Sky Germany after the match, which came hours after unbeaten league leaders Leverkusen came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at home, thanks to two goals in the final minutes.

Asked if the title race was over, Tuchel replied “of course”, saying “it’s self-evident, clear” that Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen would win their first-ever Bundesliga crown.

“After the game today there’s nothing left to say,” said Tuchel, who will leave Bayern in the summer.

Leverkusen, who have dropped only eight points all season, need just nine points from their final seven games to lift the Bundesliga title for the first time.

