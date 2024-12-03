There is no need to amend Malta’s constitution to enshrine EU membership, because “everyone” in Malta is in favour of the EU, according to the prime minister.

Robert Abela was reacting to a proposal made by Stefano Mallia, president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC)’s Employers’ Group, who said Malta should enshrine EU membership into the constitution to prevent a future “populist” leader from taking the country out of the union.

“I don’t think we need a constitutional provision on this. Membership in the EU gives us a lot of advantages and few, if any, disadvantages. I cannot imagine a discussion or a context where Malta considers leaving that option (leaving the EU),” Abela said.

Abela said he is proud to be one of the EU leaders and to participate in discussions of further expanding the union to include Western Balkan states.

He said expansion should not make way for eliminating the practice of having one EU Commissioner for any member state or the introduction of qualified majority voting for taxation decisions (instead of unanimity).

“Those are the debates we need, and not that the country excludes itself from such a prestigious club.”

So, shouldn’t Malta have a constitutional safeguard that guarantees its EU membership?

“This goes beyond the constitution. We are a proud member of the EU. Do you think anyone in their right mind would consider that option? (leaving the EU),” Abela asked.

It would be an “act of insanity” for someone to even begin a debate about leaving the EU and all the benefits it brings.

The Maltese constitution acknowledges the country’s accession to the EU, but unlike some other countries, such as Germany, it does not have an explicit declaration of EU membership as a constitutional principle.

Stefano Mallia, who has been a member of the Maltese delegation to the EESC since 2010 and is now its president, believes that just as Malta’s neutrality is enshrined in the constitution, so should EU membership.

“I don’t want to end up someday a hostage of some political party that rides some populist wave and says, ‘I’ll take Malta out of the EU,’ because that would be catastrophic for us,” he said.

PN leader Grech was also asked about the idea of enshrining EU membership in Malta’s constitution.

“We are happy to note that during the last few years a general consensus on membership to the EU within the Maltese public has been achieved, with those who campaigned against membership also becoming in favour,” Grech said.

“We were and remain in favour of EU membership. Naturally, such a move to enshrine membership within the constitution would need a thorough discussion both within the party and society at large,” he said.