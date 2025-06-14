Ambitious tourism targets outlined in the government’s Vision 2050 plan will all come to nothing if the country does not get serious about ending construction site disasters, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has warned.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chamber said the collapse of Tania Flats in Paceville was part of a worrying pattern “which confirms we do not have the proper framework to do things safely”.

“Whereas there are some developers and contractors that take all the necessary precautions, poor site management is the order of the day for others. The sector is also subject to weak proactive enforcement. It cannot continue to operate in a state of exception where economic gain takes precedence over basic safety,” the lobby group said.

Tania Flats partially collapsed on Wednesday night, hours after the apartment block’s 32 residents were evacuated due to safety concerns about its structural integrity. The site next door is being excavated by Joseph Portelli’s Excel Developments. The company has said it did things by the book and was not responsible for the collapse.

The Malta Chamber noted that apart from human tragedy, such collapses could have serious impact on Malta’s reputation among tourists and investors.

“Incidents like the one in Paceville send a damaging message to prospective visitors and investors, suggesting that Malta lacks commitment to safety. Year on year we hear about reforms and new initiatives – however, it is evident to everyone that the sector is not operating diligently,” it said.

The Chamber called on authorities to make a greater effort to enforce laws and penalties “with no exceptions and no oversights”, to fix ongoing deficiencies in sectoral regulation and introduce transparency measures that grant the public real-time information on ongoing projects, enforcement actions and safety audits.

“Residents and tourists alike deserve to know that the places they frequent are safe and maintained to the highest standards,” it said. “Without swift meaningful action, the current climate of negligence will continue to jeopardize lives, national trust, Malta's economic stability and global standing.”