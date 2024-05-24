In the intricate tapestry of Malta’s rightfully proud history, the residue of 8,000 years of world civilisations continues to resonate, their legacy etched into the urban fabric of the Maltese islands. Valletta, with all its architectural might, is a living testament to this rich narrative – a palimpsest where the ancient and contemporary dance together.

At the heart of this cultural mosaic stands the Grand Master’s Palace, its stately presence a poignant reminder of Malta’s enduring resilience. Etched into its 16th-century walls, the post-war words of Franklin D. Roosevelt serve as a solemn tribute to the bravery of those who have defended civilisation throughout the ages:

“What was done on this island maintains the highest traditions of gallant men and women who from the beginning of time have lived and died to preserve civilisation for all mankind.”

Yet, amid the etchings of valour and triumph that make every Maltese individual proud, a more jarring note reverberates outside of Valletta’s city walls – a stark reminder of the challenges facing modern Malta. In an age where the pursuit of profit often takes precedence over principles, the island finds itself once again under siege, grappling with the consequences of relentless development.

What was once a battleground of aerial bombardments now bears witness to the ground-up assault of overdevelopment, where the clattering of cranes has replaced the hum of planes. In this new landscape, the sanctity of collective cultural value is threatened by the sinister grip of individual greed – a severe reminder of the delicate balance between progress and preservation that defines Malta’s ongoing journey.

This harsh march of development threatens to erode the very fabric of Malta’s identity; an identity for which it is so renowned, and for what? In the rush to build bigger, faster and taller, Malta risks sacrificing the very soul that makes it so attractive to the tourism for which it builds – the unique blend of history, culture and tradition that sets it apart from the rest of the world.

This might seem like another critique aimed at the construction industry in general, perhaps from someone with a nostalgic desire to preserve Malta’s historical charm at the expense of progress. However, I urge you to reconsider that assumption. It was my early experiences living in and visiting Malta – playing on the limestone walls that for centuries have served as the backdrop for the lives of Europe’s most noble families and ordinary individuals alike – that encouraged me to become an architect.

Let me therefore clarify: this article is not intended as an indictment of Malta or its construction sector. I personally rely on this sector abroad. Indeed, there have been numerous remarkable developments in Malta that reflect the island’s rich heritage while embracing the demands of modern living. Many of these projects stand as testaments to the extraordinary skill and craftsmanship of locals who transform architectural drawings into tangible realities.

Yet, despite these successes, we cannot turn a blind eye to the proliferation of incongruous towers, each vying to surpass the last in height and grandiosity.

A structure that contributes to the vitality of its surroundings and fosters a sense of community is infinitely more valuable than one solely focused on maximising floor space to accommodate yet another lacklustre apartment.

We must challenge ourselves to do better, to uphold the principles of thoughtful design and sustainable development for the betterment of Malta’s built environment and the communities it serves.

Amid this rapid pace of construction, the importance of contextual sensitivity cannot be overstated, particularly in Malta. Here, the awkward dance of being the fifth most densely populated country and one of the world’s most historically condensed nations underscores the delicate balance between progress and preservation. But preservation is progress.

It would be naïve to write without addressing this balance. Malta’s burgeoning economy relies heavily on development as a crucial driver of growth and prosperity. With a GDP growth rate consistently outpacing the European Union average and a thriving tourism industry, the demand for infrastructure and real estate development has skyrocketed.

However, building in Malta is not merely about meeting economic demands; it’s about navigating the unique challenges posed by its dense island geography on a resource-limited rock in the middle of the Mediterranean. As one of the most densely populated countries globally, every square metre of land holds immense value. Yet, the more valuable the land, the bigger our responsibility to it; a responsibility we seem to be failing.

While progress is often marked by development, the unchecked development where the voices of the public are drowned out by the clinking of coins in the deep pockets of corrupt developers and complicit planning authorities signifies a troubling regression.

Each green space torn up and historic townhouse torn down further contributes to our trajectory of building to disrepair. As we stand at a juncture in our 8,000-year urban timeline, we are morally obliged to reflect: is this the mark we wish to leave behind? Could we not, instead, demonstrate our societal resilience and aspirational endeavours by repurposing the 80,000 vacant townhouses on the island, each laden with embodied carbon, rather than erecting yet another towering structure poised to stain the landscape and burden the roads?

While it may be easy to dismiss the musings of a foreign designer stringing together words about Malta’s nostalgic charm and beauty, let’s not lose sight of the harsh realities that confront everyday life on the island, particularly within its bustling construction sector.

Headlines such as ‘Deaths on construction sites: EU monitoring Malta’s health and safety measures’, ‘Traffic congestion and pollution costing Malta €400 million annually’ or ‘90% of workplace deaths in Malta occur on construction sites’ serve as troubling reminders of the perilous conditions faced by workers in this industry.

Beyond the cultural or history-fuelled rhetoric of a foreign designer, this is a serious matter of life and death – a reality that impacts real people and communities. Where sentimentality falls short – and fall short it will as Malta’s charm is eroded – doing the right thing must prevail. We must confront the harsh truths that lie at the intersection of progress, preservation and safety in Malta’s construction industry and we must do better.

Daniel Vella is an international architectural designer. With award-winning experience in hospitality, private residences and corporate spaces across the US, and award-winning residential projects throughout the UK, he has worked with top-tier design firms on both sides of the Atlantic.