A 30-year-old man from Guinea-Bissau on Thursday was charged with stealing a Burberry bag off another person in St Julian’s.

Ismail Saidui, a construction worker who has no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a €700 Burberry belt bag that contained a wallet and some documents.

Police inspector Nico Zarb told the court that on March 12, the alleged victim filed a police report at the St Julian’s Police Station. The man was walking in front of Intercontinental Hotel in Paceville when two men approached him and stole the bag.

The case was investigated by the police and the suspect was identified from CCTV footage collected from the area.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted in Paceville.

During his arraignment the man insisted he wanted to have the case heard in English, after the court appointed an interpreter, interpreting from Maltese to French. The interpreter informed the court that while the man understood French, he could not reply to her in French.

The court said the man could reply in English after the prosecution informed the court that he was interrogated in English, and the interpreter assisted when it was clear he was not understanding.

No bail was requested at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court.

Lawyers Clive Aquilina and Neville Galea prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, assisted by inspectors Nico Zarb and Roderick Attard.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott assisted the accused.