A 40-year old construction worker has died after falling a height of around five storeys on a construction site in Żabbar on Friday afternoon.

The man, originally from Pakistan, was working on a site on Triq Salvu Astarita when he fell at around 6pm, police said.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site but the man was certified dead on site.

Maigstrate Ian Farrugia has been informed and an inquiry has been opened. Police are still investigating in collaboration with Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Building and Construction Authority.