Online shopping is both convenient and comfortable. This type of shopping is attracting more consumers daily as it saves valuable time and offers a wide variety of products at competitive prices. From electronics to groceries and clothing, almost anything can be bought at the click of a button.

However, to maximise the benefits of online shopping, consumers need to take certain precautions and also inform themselves about their legal rights.

Consumers should in the first instance ensure that the seller or platform from where they intend to buy a product or service is trustworthy. In other words, consumers should check and verify the seller’s credibility and reputation. This can be done by reading customer reviews and their ratings, ideally on independent third-party review sites, to avoid biased or potentially fabricated feedback found on the seller’s own website.

When reading reviews, consumers should focus on comments about product quality, the accuracy of the online descriptions, and whether deliveries were made within the promised time frame.

Consumers should also verify that the online seller’s physical address and contact information is featured on their website, as consumer legislation requires this information to be clearly accessible to consumers on the website or any online selling platform.

Check whether the seller is a private individual or a professional seller

When buying from online marketplaces, consumers should also check whether the seller is a private individual or a professional seller. Marketplaces are required to disclose this information, and if the seller is an individual, the seller should inform consumers that their purchase is not regulated by consumer protection legislation.

Another responsibility consumers have is that of reviewing the terms and conditions of the purchase.

Consumers should look for details about the delivery timelines, applicable warranties, return policies, payment methods, and information on the right of withdrawal. Consumers should be aware that under the Consumer Rights Regulations, they have 14 days during which they can cancel the sales contract without penalty and without the need to provide a reason.

The 14 days start from the day the goods are received or, in the case of services, from the day the sales contract is concluded. If the seller does not inform consumers of this right, the withdrawal period is legally extended to one year.

Should consumers decide to cancel the sale, the seller must refund any payments made by the consumer within 14 days of being notified of the cancellation.

When exercising their cancellation rights, consumers should be aware that while they are entitled to a full refund, they may, however, be required to pay the direct cost of returning the goods back to the seller. This cost must, however, be clearly outlined in the terms and conditions of the online purchase. If not, then the seller is legally responsible to cover the transport cost.

When shopping online, consumers should also remember that the two-year legal warranty applies to goods purchased online as well. This means that during these two years, sellers in the EU are obliged by consumer law to provide a free remedy for non-conforming goods, or products that turn out to be faulty after they are purchased. In such situations, any postage expenses incurred by the consumer to return the product to the seller must be paid by the seller.

Before concluding an online sale, consumers should check the seller’s payment methods to ensure that the seller offers secure and trusted options.

Credit cards and secure payment platforms add an extra layer of security. Conversely, bank transfers are generally less secure and should be avoided. Moreover, before sharing credit card details, consumers should ensure that the webpage where the payment is processed is secure.

A closed padlock symbol on the webpage and a web address that starts with ‘https’ are two signs indicating that the site is secure. After processing the payment, it is important to check credit card statements to ensure there are no unauthorised transactions.

It is also the consumers’ responsibility to pay attention to the time and method of delivery. This is especially so if consumers want the goods ordered delivered by a specific date. Consumers should thus look out for clauses that include information on when the goods will be delivered and check if there are clauses that allow the supplier to extend delivery times.

If no delivery date is specified and the purchase is from a seller in an EU member country, then by law, the supplier must deliver the goods within a maximum of 30 days from the date of order. If this time frame is not adhered to, consumers need to first request the seller to deliver the goods by a specific date and also inform the seller that if this date is not honoured, the sales contract will be terminated and a full refund claimed.

If consumers encounter problems while shopping online, they are advised to first reach out to the seller or the platform where the purchase was made.

If a satisfactory agreement is not reached with the seller within a reasonable time, consumers can then file a complaint against the online seller with the MCCAA if the seller is based locally, or with the European Consumer Centre Malta if the seller operates from another EU member state.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt