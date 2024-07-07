The ninth edition of the Premju Servizz bi Tbissima (Service with a Smile Award) was launched last Tuesday by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA).

The competition acknowledges outstanding customer service and the significance of a holistic shopping experience that meets the needs and expectations of consumers. Another key objective of the competition is to foster strong and positive relationships between consumers and traders. The competition aims to create an environment of mutual respect and trust, ultimately enhancing the overall consumer shopping experience.

This year, consumers will once again have the opportunity to express their appreciation for exceptional service by voting for their favourite local sellers. This initiative not only allows consumers to show gratitude to businesses that have provided them with high-quality service but also encourages sellers to maintain high standards. By participating in the voting process, consumers play an active role in recognising and rewarding local businesses, thus contributing to a culture of quality and customer satisfaction.

This year’s edition allows consumers to recognise businesses across a diverse range of sectors grouped in the following six main categories:

Fashion and beauty: This category encompasses clothing, accessories, beauty products, as well as beauty services such as hairdressers, beauticians, nail technicians, spas, and other related services.

Supermarkets and mini markets: This category includes all types of groceries and convenience stores.

Electronic products and household goods: The products covered in this category include appliances, furniture, home furnishings, and all types of electronic devices.

Local online sellers: All local traders that sell their products and services online fall under this category.

Travel and transport services: This category includes travel agencies and transportation companies.

Pet shops and gardening – Establishments that offer pet care and gardening supplies comprise this category.

Consumers who vote have the possibility to win one of four weekly prizes of €200 each

Consumers can vote for multiple sellers, even within the same category; however, they can only vote once for the same seller.

Consumers can vote through the competition’s webpage. This year, the voting period runs until July 30.

Consumers also have the option to vote by filling in the competition flyers, which can be obtained from the MCCAA offices located in ‘Mizzi House’, National Road, Blata l-Bajda. This convenient method allows consumers to cast their votes offline, providing an accessible way for everyone to participate in the competition.

Furthermore, consumers who vote have the possibility to win one of four weekly prizes of €200 each.

Once the voting period comes to an end, the traders who receive the majority of votes undergo a vetting process to ensure they adhere to the award’s code of conduct and the competition’s terms and conditions. This evaluation process confirms that the winners truly deserve the award.

The award’s code of conduct stresses the importance of fostering customer-friendly relationships within businesses. It encourages traders to communicate with their customers, understand their needs and ultimately deliver the necessary products or services.

Moreover, when promoting products or services, the code mandates sellers to advertise and provide information in a manner that is clear and transparent, avoiding any misleading practices towards potential customers.

Furthermore, upon completing a sale, the code requires sellers to offer adequate after-sales customer service and promptly address any customer complaints. Additionally, sellers are encouraged to avoid having disputes referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting to resolve them through conciliation.

The winners of the six categories will be announced at an award ceremony to be held in November. Each winner will receive a trophy and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

The Servizz bi Tbissima logo

Additionally, they will be allowed to display the Servizz bi Tbissima logo in their retail outlets and on their promotional materials. This privilege serves as a mark of distinction, highlighting their commitment to exceptional customer service and enhancing their reputation among consumers.

Consumers are encouraged to actively participate in the competition by voting, and local companies are invited to promote it among their customers.

The competition plays an important role in recognising the top local companies and simultaneously inspires businesses to continually improve their services.

For additional details regarding the Premju Servizz bi Tbissima competition, visit the MCCAA website or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt