In today’s fast-paced world, consumers often encounter various commercial practices designed to persuade them to buy products and services. While most businesses engage in fair and ethical practices, some employ tactics that can be misleading.

To make informed purchasing decisions, consumers must be given clear and unambiguous information about products or services offered for sale. Misleading commercial practices are ones that distort consumers’ decision-making processes. These practices can occur before, during or after a sales transaction and are generally designed to exploit consumers’ trust or lack of information.

While advertisers may use exaggerated statements not meant to be taken literally, it is misleading to deceive consumers with false information. Omitting crucial information is also deemed an unfair commercial practice and is prohibited by consumer legislation.

More specifically, consumer legislation prohibits commercial practices that deceive consumers by presenting false information about a product’s main characteristics, such as its benefits, availability, composition or risks.

Additionally, consumers must be provided with accurate information on how to use the product and the results they can expect from its use. Consumers are also entitled to clear pricing, and full disclosure of any additional costs or conditions.

Consumer protection rules include a blacklist of specific practices that are deemed inherently misleading and, therefore, illegal. Among others, these practices include:

• Bait and switch: this entails advertising a product at an attractive price to lure consumers into a store or onto a website, only to inform them that the product is unavailable and then attempt to sell them a more expensive item.

• Fake free offers: these occur when an offer is advertised as free but consumers are required to make some kind of payment to obtain it. The only acceptable costs for consumers are unavoidable expenses such as the cost of responding to the offer and the actual cost of delivery, which should be clearly stated in the promotional material.

• Fake limited offers: this involves traders falsely claiming that a product will only be available for a limited time to prompt an immediate decision, thus depriving consumers of sufficient time to make an informed choice. It also includes falsely claiming that the trader is about to cease trading or relocating.

• Unsubstantiated claims: this happens when traders claim their products will provide certain benefits that have never been proven. This includes false claims about a product’s ability to cure illnesses, dysfunctions or malformations.

For cross-border purchases, it is misleading to imply that after-sales service is available in another EU member state when it is not. Additionally, it is prohibited for a trader to falsely present themselves as a consumer, creating the impression that they are not acting in the course of their trade.

Misleading commercial practices are prohibited in all business-to-consumer transactions, regardless of the product or service or the nature of the transaction, whether it is conducted face-to-face, by telephone, over the internet, or by mail. However, it is important to note that consumer legislation protects only the economic interests of consumers, so practices affecting consumers’ health, safety, taste and decency are beyond the scope of this legislation.

Consumers can protect themselves from misleading commercial practices by doing some research before making a purchase. They should look for reviews from credible sources on the product and the seller, and where possible, verify any claims made in advertisements.

It is also important to read all terms and conditions and ensure to understand any additional costs or commitments involved. If anything is unclear, consumers should not hesitate to ask the seller for more information.

Following a purchase, it is important to retain copies of adverts, receipts, contracts and any correspondence with the seller. This documentation can be crucial should the consumer need to seek redress.

Last but not least, consumers should know their legal rights as this can help them recognise and respond to unfair practices.

Unfair commercial practices diminish consumer trust and can lead to financial loss. Understanding these practices and being aware of their rights empowers consumers to make informed purchase choices, safeguard themselves and pursue remedies if they become victims.

If consumers encounter misleading trading practices, they can report them to the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA. This can be done by calling the authority’s freephone on 8007 4400 or by using the ‘Flag a Concern’ form available on the MCCAA website below.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.