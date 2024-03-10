Q: I bought an item from a retail outlet and I would like to return it. My understanding is that I am entitled to return it within a 14-day timeframe without the need of providing a justification. Could you kindly verify if this interpretation is correct and advise if there are any exceptions to this EU rule?

A: The 14-day withdrawal period solely applies to goods or services bought through distance means of communication or through off-premises contract. If, however, the goods or services are bought from a physical retail outlet, the withdrawal period does not apply.

Even for distance and off-premises sales, there are certain exceptions to the right of withdrawal that are listed in the Consumer Rights Regulations. With regard to products, these exceptions include:

■ Products that deteriorate quickly, such as fresh flowers and certain food items;

■ Goods that are custom-made or personalised;

■ The supply of newspapers or magazines, except for subscription contracts for the supply of such publications;

■ CDs, DVDs or software with broken seals;

■ Digital content not supplied on a tangible medium if the performance has begun with the prior express consent of the consumer acknowledging the loss of the right of withdrawal.

Regarding services, the exceptions include:

■ Service contracts that have been fully performed with the consumers’ express consent;

■ Situations where consumers have specifically requested traders to carry out urgent repairs or maintenance;

■ Renting a vehicle;

■ The provision of services related to accommodation not for residential purposes, such as booking a hotel room; or

■ Catering or leisure activities for specific dates or period of performance, such as restaurant bookings, theatre or concert tickets.

 

