A highly contagious virus has been found in a bird population in Malta.

“The veterinary authorities are working to take concrete and immediate steps to manage the situation. These include strict controls, cleaning protocols, and continuous monitoring of the birds to prevent further infection,” a statement by the agriculture ministry said.

Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious viral infection that can cause severe respiratory, nervous, and digestive symptoms in birds.

“Transmission to humans is very rare. In the unlikely event that a person is exposed, symptoms are usually very mild—such as eye irritation or flu-like symptoms—and can be easily treated. There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” the statement said.

“Veterinary authorities are confident that the measures taken will effectively control the situation. The public is encouraged to maintain good hygiene practices, such as washing hands after contact with birds or poultry, and to follow any local guidance on bird handling or trade,” the statement said.

“We appeal to the community to rely on official information and avoid spreading misinformation. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” they said.