In Victoria’s Il-Ħaġar Musuem, Transitions by Norbert Francis Attard presents an exciting array of works created during the transitional phases in his artistic career. These offer a fascinating insight into key episodes that influenced his progression through five decades of creation and experimentation.

In the art world, an artist’s focus is typically on one project or series, and the in-between phases, those undertaken while in transit from one period of artistic development to the next, tend to be overlooked.

These transition phases, however, have been crucial to Attard as an artist and, excitingly, Transitions is the first exhibition that presents these various stages of change in way that reveal the underlying threads and the ties between each of his periods of artistic creation.

Norbert Francis Attard. Photo: Dirk Stenger

Transitions starts from the beginning of Attard’s story as an artist, “unearthing memories of former stops along the complex journey of evolution, pauses that were pivotal to each successive phase of work”.

“It is a coming-of-age story as much as it is an art historical one, weaving together spaces, artefacts, artworks, photographs, music, relationships and a lifetime of discovery across four decades, from 1964 until 1999,” she says.

This story begins at Attard’s childhood home, when to the background of soul music and inspired by his uncle, the eminent Maltese artist Frank Portelli, a 13-year-old Attard began his journey into the visual arts.

Dancers IX, 1971

Six years later, in 1970, he moved his studio to Strait Street and the following decade of art was heavily influenced by the art of British artist Victor Pasmore. A pioneer of abstract art in the 1940s and 1950s, Pasmore’s 1970 exhibition, held at the Malta Society of Arts, featured simple forms manipulated into fluid, biomorphic shapes.

Attard also found himself drawn to the shapes of the voluptuous Neolithic goddess sculptures on view at the Auberge de Provence.

Head downstairs first, to smile at the wryly amusing pair Norbert in Paradise II and III, in which Attard illustrates the challenge he faced as a young man, still in his late teens, wrestling with his thoughts on women and sex at a time when attitudes were restrictive.

Harmony IV, 1974

A sketchy young man is surrounded by his thoughts of women’s bodies. Their breasts and hips are voluptuous and welcoming as those of the Fat Lady Goddess statuettes who inspired them, “shocking shapes” painted over and over again with crude sensual lines, strong yet dreamy.

Painted while Attard was still in his teens, the poor artist does not seem to be in paradise at all: instead, he seems bursting with lust and unfulfilled longing, confused, terrified and constricted by societal norms. The inviting shapes in these figurative works evoke a sense of soft feminine intimacy and sensuality with a Picasso-esque twist, at a time when overt sexuality in art was virtually unacceptable.

In the second Transition series on show on the museum’s upper level, partly inspired by Esprit Barthet’s The Dancers and Portelli’s Wild Horses, in The Horses and The Dancers series, Attard’s works become increasingly abstracted, dominated by geometric reduction and monochromatic flatness, hard-edged triangular shapes, circles with surprising dynamism, and the monumental forms of Henry Moore’s sculpture, evoking a sense of the island’s prehistory.

Mask I, 1972

In contrast, the third Transition in the same space is all about line, from illusory faces cleverly depicted in stripes of differing widths to lovers’ trysts in zebra black and white. Capturing the sensuous curves of the human form with stunning minimalism, Attard’s brevity of line binging the pure essence of the subject sharp focus.

Attard’s move to Gozo in the mid-1970s marked a radical change in his art. A side room between the lower and upper levels of the museum shows the transition in which Attard embraced colour and turned his focus from the paradise of the female form to the sinuous curves of natural landscape, to flora, flowers, plants, leaves and hilly terrains in bright greens and reds.

“Paradise in Gozo evokes aspects of cultural as well as personal identity,” says curator Nikki Petroni.

“The spirit of celebration in some of the paintings and drawings recall the ground fireworks of the village festa, and the pinwheels journey us back to childhood innocence.”

“Attard was enraptured by the Gozitan landscape. These works are the artist’s love letter to his new home. The multilayers of colours and stylised foliage are like verses from a romantic poem, expressed with an ease indicative of a recently acquired confidence.”

The final chapter, and the opening collection in this mesmerising exhibition, dates from a period 20 years later, when, having moved to Għarb, Attard embarked on a new path of conceptual works exemplified by various intriguing mixed media and installation projects, of wooden frames and found objects, a path that is still evolving.

Castaneda II

Attard blends social, cultural, political, scientific and religious themes, crafting these compositions of unconventional materials with the precise eye of an architect. Other works took the form of video and photography projects, land art, or large-scale site-specific installations.

Transitions is running until June 29. If you aren’t able to make it to Il-Ħaġar in person, then you can buy the accompanying book which includes additional images and a very helpful chronological overview from curator Nikki Petroni.