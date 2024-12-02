The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is hosting an innovative production of The Nutcracker by Moveo Dance Company from December 9 to 12 at 7pm.

Fusing Tchaikovsky’s iconic 1892 score with Moveo Dance Company’s contemporary approach to choreography, this production will turn the well-loved ballet into a magical dance performance for all the family.

“The Nutcracker has always been a big passion of mine. I’ve loved it since childhood, and it transports us to a magical world of play and happiness,” says Dorian Mallia, Moveo Dance Company’s artistic director.

“At Moveo, we’ve been pioneering ways to bring classics into the contemporary world, which aligns perfectly with our vision. The Nutcracker is a major Christmas show in national theatres around the world, and it’s an incredible honour for us to present our own version at the Manoel.”

Established in 2008 by Mallia, and now co-run by director and choreographer Diane Portelli, Moveo Dance Company has showcased contemporary performances both locally and on the international stage. The company’s artistic philosophy revolves around the pursuit of innovation and the exploration of enigmatic concepts. A cornerstone of their work lies in the continuous study of the moving human body, thus ensuring that their creations remain dynamic and ever-evolving.

For more information on The Nutcracker and to book tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt or call the theatre’s booking office on (+356) 21246389. This production has a run time of roughly one hour and is suitable for ages 3+.