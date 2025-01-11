Conrad Neil Gatt, a content creator known for exploring and documenting Malta's forgotten heritage, is set to walk 48 kilometres and stop at 48 heritage sites in 10 hours.

Gatt is planning then journey on his 48th birthday on January 29th as part of his ongoing initiative to raise awareness about the country's rich history.

Starting at 10am in Birkirkara and finishing in Żurrieq by 8pm, Gatt plans to highlight the historical significance and current condition of each site.

Along the route, he will provide brief descriptions of the landmarks and share insights from his research and explorations.

To save time during the trek, Gatt will focus on exterior views and will link to videos of the interiors, offering his audience an immersive experience of these often-overlooked heritage sites.

“This is as much about heritage as it is about exercise,” Gatt explained.

“I want to show how concentrated Malta’s heritage sites are and how accessible they are, even on foot.”

His walk will feature lesser-known landmarks such as the Ta’ Boxbox Shelter in Msida, the Cisterna della Quarantena in Valletta, and the Santa Margherita Lines in Bormla.

Map of the 48km walk Photo: Conrad Neil Gatt

Although passionate about heritage now, Gatt revealed that this was not always the case.

“History for me, as I think it is for a lot of children today, existed only in a book, not outside in the real world,” he said. Inspired to make history more accessible and relatable, Gatt sees it as his responsibility to bring the past alive for younger generations.

He has also called for government-led initiatives to encourage physical engagement with history.

“Abroad, there are activities like this for young people, but in a country full of heritage sites, we don’t see enough of these,” Gatt said.

Gatt will be walking solo on January 29, but he will be live-streaming his journey on social media. He welcomes others to join him along the way, warning that they should be prepared to maintain his brisk pace as he adheres to a strict schedule.

In addition to raising awareness, Gatt has launched a crowdfunding campaign for essential safety equipment, including an air gauge to detect toxic fumes and a long-distance laser measurer.

“I need the right equipment to not just stay safe but to perfect the voluntary work I am doing,” he said.

Through this ambitious project, Gatt aims to remind locals and visitors alike of the value of Malta’s cultural heritage and its accessibility for everyone to explore.